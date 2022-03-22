The city of Belton will apply approximately $5.6 million in coronavirus state and local recovery funds to government operations investments, community aid, infrastructure, and economic and workforce development following City Council approval on Tuesday night.
Although the city of Belton already has received its first payment of $2.8 million on Aug. 23, 2021 — financing made available through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 — its second payment of the same amount will not be awarded until Aug. 23.
“The program ensures that governments have the resources needed to fight the pandemic and support families and businesses struggling with its public health and economic impacts, maintain vital public services, even amid declines in revenue, and build a strong, resilient and equitable recovery by making investments that support long-term growth and opportunity,” Finance Director Mike Rodgers said in a city of Belton staff report. “Recipients may use (State and Local Fiscal Recovery) funds to replace lost public sector revenue, support the COVID-19 public health and economic response, provide premium pay for eligible workers, (and) invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.”
During the City Council meeting on Tuesday, Rodgers detailed how this funding will be divided across seven areas: $1.2 million for the implementation of the 2022 compensation study, $1.5 million for the construction or maintenance of infrastructure, $900,000 for the Standpipe park, $850,000 for small business grants, $500,000 for the rehabilitation of historic Mount Zion Methodist Church, $400,000 for utility bill assistance and $300,000 for assistance to local food distribution programs.
These dollar amounts were finalized after the Belton City Council made a series of recommendations to the finance department last February — a meeting where Councilmen Daniel Bucher and John Holmes emphasized how they would like to see more money benefiting Belton businesses.
“So we’ve made some changes to that spending plan,” Rodgers said. “We originally had $250,000 to establish a small business grant program. But in the revised number, we increased that to $850,000 for really a more targeted program — one where the applicant would have to show that there was some impact from COVID-19, have to provide a budget on how they would use those funds and have to provide receipts for expenditures.”
Other allocation changes included increasing assistance to local food distribution programs by $200,000, and creating $500,000 in funding for the rehabilitation of Mount Zion Methodist Church.
Although further allocation changes could still be made if necessary, there is less flexibility with the implementation of the 2022 compensation study, as $1.2 million already has been spent toward that analysis, according to the city of Belton.
“If we need to redirect funding from one project to another or if we have money available as we get closer to the end, we would come back to Council for any other reallocation of those funds,” Rodgers said.
With how COVID-19 having has impacted the city of Belton, Mayor Pro Tem David K. Leigh was in favor of how the city’s finance department allocated a majority of the funds.
“There’s going to be a lot of things being done,” he said. “I think you guys have done a good job of tuning this up to what our parent government intended us to use them for.”