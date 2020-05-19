The need for blood donations declined over the past few months as government, businesses and medical systems found their footing during the earliest stages of the COVID 19 pandemic.
Social distancing had its challenges in regard to operating a blood center.
Surgeries that weren’t emergencies were put on hold at hospitals here locally and across the country.
The typical functions at Baylor Scott & White Central Texas are returning to normal with surgeries back on the schedule, said Dr. Walter Linz, associate professor of pathology Texas A&M University College of Medicine and director of Transfusion Medicine, Apheresis Medicine & Blood Donor Center.
“There was a heart transplant here last night,” Linz said.
Some heart transplants won’t require supplemental blood, while others can use anywhere from five to 20 units of blood.
The blood center at the Temple hospital needs to collect 50 to 70 units of whole blood each day to cover the needs of the hospitals it serves, he said.
There are a number of issues at play that resulted in a reduced number of donors. Blood drives were taken off the calendar. Many had been planned at schools that are now closed. Shelter-at-home and social distancing directives affected blood drives.
Fixed sites like the Baylor Scott & White Blood Center have gone to appointment-based donations, but it means the donor has to come to the center. Each donor is screened for COVID-19 before they enter the center.
The system is cumbersome and it relies on the donor taking the initiative, Linz said.
People who are concerned about entering the hospital can donate in the blood mobile parked in the North Tower parking lot. The screening happens in the parking lot.
“I appreciate their concern and I’d like people to know that much attention is being paid in the medical center to screening employees and patients, as well as constant cleaning,” he said.
Eventually, the blood center will have some off-site blood donor events using the blood mobile, but it won’t be as many as in the past.
Since donors are registered in advance, there’s no crowd of people in the waiting room or the donor areas.
“It’s much more efficient for the donor, Linz said.
Some donors may be asked to change how they give, such as donating twice as much whole blood with the plasma returned to the individual.
The shelf life of blood is 42 days with a 5-day shelf life for platelets. Once it’s frozen, plasma is good for a year, but when it’s thawed it has to be used within 24 hours.
There is a group of blood donors who give whenever they can.
“Where we’re needing help is having enough new donors to make up for the canceled blood drives out in the community,” Linz said.
The community has always been generous and it may just take some of the college students who returned home when their schools closed and went to online education to decide donating blood is a worthwhile project.
“We asking people to consider stepping up on their own,” he said.
The need isn’t going to go away, Linz said. Memorial Day is fast approaching, as is summer, and more people will be out and about, increasing the chances of accidents.
“It’s back to near-normal business, meaning near-normal blood collections are needed,” he said.
The situation is getting tighter, Linz said. The health care system does buy blood from the Red Cross, when needed, but that organization doesn’t have an endless supply.
“This is essential community medicine, if you don’t have an adequate blood supply there are lots of things you can’t do no matter how skilled you are,” he said.
If anything positive has come out of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has highlighted priorities and made people aware of what’s really important, like those who stock the shelves at the grocery store and the manufacturers who supply the merchandise and the farmers who man the orchard that supplies the morning breakfast drink, he said.
TO DONATE BLOOD
Appointments for donation are encouraged by visiting BSWBlood.com or calling 254-724-4376.
The Baylor Scott & White Blood Center is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. The donor center, on the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple campus, is located in room S115, across from the McLane Dining Room.
Visit www.bswblood.com for common questions and answers about donating, as well as answers related to COVID-19 and blood donation.