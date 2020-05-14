After a backlash from the surrounding community, developers behind a planned convenience store and gas station in South Temple announced a stop to their plans Wednesday.
The city of Temple showed on their website Thursday the withdrawal of a rezoning request needed for the proposed project by the developer. Residents in the area started a petition to show their support against the rezoning and get the City Council to vote down the measure.
Resident Steven Patterson, who started the petition, said about 100 local residents had talked to him about signing the petition.
After the move by the company to back out of the rezoning, Patterson thanked his fellow residents for the unified support against the move. He also said he believed the City Council would have sided with residents if it came to a vote.
“I would like to pass on a heartfelt thanks to all the residents that participated in our petition campaign,” Patterson said. “I believe the developer realized that the property has issues before any construction can be built, with that and the unified stance of the residents made for an obstacle larger than was expected. This was a unified group victory.”