MRB Group, with an office in downtown Temple, recently named Trey Taylor as operations manager.
Taylor, a civil engineer, has more than 20 years of experience working with water and wastewater treatment systems and related infrastructure, MRB Group President and CEO Ryan Colvin said.
“Trey is a well-known leader in the engineering field,” Colvin said in a statement. “His track record and previous experience provides us with tremendous confidence about his strengths and ability to lead our teams and support our clients, right from the start.”
Taylor will lead the company’s expansion of services needed for strategic and well-planned development in Central Texas, Colvin said.
“As a native of the area, he is well-acquainted with its communities and will be a tremendous resource to municipal leaders,” Colvin said.
Taylor received his bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from the University of Texas at Austin.
He has been involved with the design and implementation of wastewater and water systems projects in Austin, San Antonio, Round Rock, Killeen, College Station, Georgetown and Bell County.
“Trey’s additional strengths include an understanding and appreciation of the logistical and financial impacts of major projects on day-to-day operations,” Colvin said. “Clients rely on us to become an active participant on their team. We help ensure that not only do projects succeed, but the rest of their operations can continue seamlessly.”