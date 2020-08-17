BELTON — A new name for Confederate Park is on the horizon as the Belton parks board narrowed the list of proposed designations to five on Monday evening.
Community, Fellowship, Liberty, Unity, and Veterans are the five suggested park names, which will be given to the Belton City Council for a final decision.
However, the parks board named two preferred designations: Liberty and Unity.
Designation suggestions that did not reach the next round of selections include Citizens; Freedom; United; and U.S. Veterans Memorial.
The parks board, which met Monday evening at the Harris Community Center, initially began their search with 35 proposed names — designations hand-picked by a 10-member committee with help from six other community members.
Josh Pearson, Belton parks board’s chair, thanked those involved in the naming-selection process for their help in the weeks since.
“I just wanted to thank each of you for your involvement … And for the communication we’ve had,” Pearson said. “We’re an appointed board. There’s an opportunity for us to say what we want, but really the most important thing for us was getting true feedback from the very people that are going to be using the park.”
And he emphasized how the back-and-forth between the Belton parks board and their 10-person committee was great.
“It shows the system works and shows we’re willing to be open and listen. With that we can really achieve great things,” Pearson said.
Carolynn Bell, who served on the 10-member committee, said she will be happy with any of the five proposed designations.
“Whatever name we come up with I’ll be happy,” she said. “My top three (designations) are Liberty, Unity and Freedom. We went through the community … and asked them for some input. When we rename this park, we think about something for us moving forward.”
The Belton Council approved the renaming process for the park and the nearby street of Confederate Park Drive on Tuesday, July 28. That decision came approximately 128 years after the Ex-Confederates Association began the park with a land donation on May 2, 1892.
The land’s original deed stated how the park should be “for the use and benefit of the white citizens of the city of Belton.”
Although Diane Ring — one of the five park board members — said it was difficult pinpointing a new preferred designation name, she is pleased with where discussions have led to.
“I think whatever we do, I think we got it to where we’re going to be happy with it,” she said.
A new name is expected to come in September, according to the city.
“It is 2020. We’re sitting here in a historical building,” Mayor pro tem Wayne Carpenter said in late July, referring to the Harris Community Center’s time as Belton’s former segregated school. “We moved past that. We can move past this name and we need to make sure our community is welcoming for all folks.”