Amtrak is working to restore service to its Texas Eagle passenger rail service — which includes a stop in Temple — after suspending operations Wednesday before negotiations averted a freight rail strike.
The cancellation of all U.S. long-distance rail service — announced before a tentative deal was made early Thursday morning — impacted travelers across the nation.
The Texas Eagle, which travels from San Antonio to Chicago, includes a stop at the historic Santa Fe Depot in downtown Temple.
“Amtrak is working to quickly restore canceled trains and reaching out to impacted customers to accommodate on first available departures,” the company said.
President Joe Biden announced the strike was averted early Thursday after a tentative deal was reached from a 20-hour bargaining session between the railroads and union leaders, the Associated Press reported.
On Wednesday, Amtrak prepared for the possibility of a freight rail strike that would have shuttered its passenger system. Amtrak was not involved in freight rail dispute.
“While we are hopeful that parties will reach a resolution, Amtrak has now begun phased adjustments to our service in preparation for a possible freight rail service interruption later this week,” Amtrak said in a statement Wednesday. “Such an interruption could significantly impact intercity passenger rail service, as Amtrak operates almost all of our 21,000 route miles outside the Northeast Corridor (NEC) on track owned, maintained and dispatched by freight railroads. These initial adjustments include canceling all Long Distance trains and could be followed by impacts to most State-Supported routes. These adjustments are necessary to ensure trains can reach their terminals before freight railroad service interruption if a resolution in negotiations is not reached.”
Amtrak planned to have trains operate to ensure they reach their destinations by 12:01 a.m. Friday.
Another rail passenger route through Texas was also suspended.
Amtrak also offers connecting service between San Antonio and Los Angeles through the Sunset Limited. Service on that route was suspended Tuesday, Amtrak said Wednesday.
The trains have a dining car and offer coach seating and private rooms of various sizes, including bedroom suites.
The Temple Amtrak station at 315 W. Ave B has a ticket agent and provides short-term and long-term parking for its passengers. The Amtrak Temple website includes notable points of interest for riders who disembark, including the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, located within the depot.
The northbound Texas Eagle stops in Temple in the late morning daily while the southbound train reaches the city in the afternoons.