The 2023 preliminary taxable value estimate of property located within the city of Belton is $2,235,890,598 — a 20.97% increase to the 2022 certified taxable value of $1,848,292,162.
Billy White, the chief appraiser for the county, presented the updated figure during a Belton City Council meeting on Tuesday night.
“Our job is to follow what the tax code says and what the government code has put out for us,” he said. “There’s not a lot of leeway when it comes to what I can and can’t do. It really is pretty basic. It says we have to go to what we think market value is each year. Obviously, our job would be a lot easier if we can leave the values the same. Then less people would protest that would make my job a lot easier and such.”
White noted some of the resources that the Tax Appraisal District of Bell County utilized when determining taxable valuable estimates, including Bellevue, Washington-based technology company Eagleview, which captured aerial photographs of properties.
“We find (swimming) pools every year to make sure that we’re accurate,” he said. “If somebody in your neighborhood has a pool and they sell their house and it sells for way more than everybody else’s, you don’t want us to over inflate the rest of the neighborhood because we don’t realize there’s a pool on it.”
The Tax Appraisal District of Bell County does not set tax rates.
“The governing body of each taxing unit decides if property taxes will increase,” according to the Tax Appraisal District. “The appraisal district only determines the value of the property.”
For fiscal year 2023, Belton residents paid $0.585 per $100 valuation to the city in property taxes — a 4.5-cent decrease from a year prior.
“We are committed to being a good steward of tax funds and seek to maintain and enhance Belton as the premier quality of life city in Central Texas,” Belton City Manager Sam Listi said when the Council adopted the new rate in September 2022.
That tax rate — which was previously set at $0.63 for fiscal years 2021 and 2022 and at $0.6598 for fiscal years 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 — could change when the Tax Appraisal District of Bell County is slated to certify the tax roll on July 28.
“We give over all the information to the cities, and y’all can determine your tax rates,” White said. “That’s when we send out the tax bills.”
White also noted neighboring entities that registered notable increases in their 2023 preliminary taxable value estimate: the city of Troy, 46.66%; the city of Temple, 25.71%; the village of Salado, 20.93%; the city of Killeen, 16.34%; and the city of Harker Heights, 15.80%.
“Our district, comprising the whole county, has 181,000 parcels,” White said. “We’re about 17th largest in the state. So obviously, you guys know too that Belton, Temple and Killeen are growing, but we are definitely underestimated as to how big our country is and how fast it’s growing.”
Mayor pro tem John Holmes thanked White for the insight.
“Great information,” he said. “I appreciate some of those links in your packet. They’re really interesting to see the top 10 taxpayers for Belton and other surrounding areas. I think out of the top 10 six of ours were apartment complexes. It’s very helpful. Thank you.”
State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, recently sent a letter to property owners across Bell County to better help them better understand their rights when protesting their property’s assessed value.
“It is important for those filing protests to request evidence supporting the county appraisal district’s appraised value of the property. This information must be provided to the property owner 14 days prior to the hearing on their protest. If the CAD fails to provide this evidence in accordance with the 14-day statute, the CAD cannot introduce any evidence at the hearing, except for rebuttal purposes,” Shine said.
Many property owners across the county will have until Friday or the date printed on their mailed notice to file a protest with the district against their home’s proposed value. To learn more about Bell County property appraisals or to protest a valuation, visit bellcad.org.