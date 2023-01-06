Belton ISD — which seeks to fill 120 vacant positions — will host a job fair on Jan. 20.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the district’s Support Services Center, 1220 Huey Drive in Belton.
“We have about 120 open positions,” district spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said in an email to the Telegram. “That includes 10 bus drivers, 24 school nutrition specialists, 15 custodians and 5 maintenance/facilities roles that will be considered at the job fair. We have nine teacher openings.”
Interviews will be conducted on-site for custodians, bus drivers, groundskeepers and nutrition services staff, the district said in a news release. BISD offers medical and dental insurance, time off on holidays and weekends, free life insurance and a retirement plan.
Todd Schiller, assistant superintendent for human resources, said the district “has something really special to offer those interested in a career in education, at any level. We are proud to have a culture that supports and values every member of our team.”
Belton ISD has a 2022-2023 enrollment of about 13,600 students in pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade students at 19 campuses. The district includes West Temple, Belton, Morgan’s Point Resort and unincorporated areas of northern Bell County.
For an up-to-date list of all openings, visit www.bisd.net/employment and select “Current Job Opportunities.” Potential candidates are encouraged to start the application process now.