Young construction worker

Remy Beaver, 6, threads a rope Wednesday through a pulley on the framework she made at the construction station in the Temple Children’s Museum. To build the framework, she learned how to use bolts and screws and various sizes of wood pieces. The museum, at 11 N. Fourth St., is open for summer hours: 9-11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, and 9-11 a.m. Aug. 14, according to its website www.templechildrensmuseum.org. Reservations are required.

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

Due to the continued construction occurring adjacent to the Temple Children’s Museum building, the board of directors decided to temporarily close the museum, according to the organization’s website.

“It is important to the board that the museum provide a fun, interactive, and peaceful experience for our families and we are actively exploring other venues where that can occur,” the site said.

People with scheduled visits or events will be contacted to discuss other options the museum can provide at this time, the website said.