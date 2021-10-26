Alliance Bank Central Texas has expanded into Bell County with the opening of a new office in western Temple.
The office is located at 197 Clinite Grove Blvd., Suite 110, by the Grove at Lakewood Ranch subdivision.
Tyler Johnson, Alliance Bank Central Texas executive vice president, serves as market president. He is a Temple native.
Alliance Bank said it chose to expand to the growing Lake Belton area neighborhood as large bankers have consolidated their operations.
“We are thrilled to bring the Alliance Bank customer experience to Bell County communities,” Johnson said in a news release. “Bell County is experiencing remarkable growth, and we understand that as communities continue to grow and change, so do the financial needs and goals of its businesses and residents. Our team is focused on building strong, lasting customer relationships, and offering tailored, locally approved solutions that help customers get what they need. This will be a value-add style of banking for businesses, families and individuals in our community.”
The bank said Johnson, with a deep understanding of the Temple market, and his team are the perfect choice to spearhead the bank’s move into Bell County.
“Tyler is an accomplished banker, professionally and civically serving the Temple community for over 10 years,” Todd Moore, chairman and CEO, said in the news release. “His proven approach to relationship banking, strong community ties and deep market knowledge are the ideal qualities and skills needed to bring a highly personalized banking experience to Bell County.”
The new Temple office offers Alliance Bank’s full suite of electronic and in-person loan and deposit products for both commercial and personal banking needs. While no cash is kept at the site, a full retail branch is planned as part of the bank’s expansion in Temple, the release said.
“Alliance Bank’s use of technology to enhance customer relationships and not replace them, is part of what drew me to the team,” Johnson said. “Being able to meet our customer’s needs in a rapidly changing environment is a top priority. Our comprehensive mobile and electronic services coupled with our commitment to quality customer service, make banking easy and accessible for our customers, when and where they need it.”