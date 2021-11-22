BELTON — Bell County commissioners on Monday confirmed the appointment of Tax Assessor-Collector Shay Luedeke as interim elections administrator.
Luedeke was appointed to the position on Friday by the Bell County Elections Commission. While the commission makes the appointment, the Commissioners Court’s approval is needed to accept the appointment.
Of the five members that serve on the Elections Commission, Luedeke, a Holland Republican, was the only member able to replace the previous elections administrator Matthew Dutton.
Luedeke, 46, serves on the Elections Commission with Bell County Judge David Blackburn, County Clerk Shelley Coston, Republican Party chair Nancy Boston and Democratic Party chair Chris Rosenberg. Coston and Blackburn are up for reelection in 2022, with the party chairs not able to serve as the election administrator.
Dutton, the previous interim elections administrator, stepped down from his position after only serving for six months to take a position in another county.
Luedeke, who was reelected to his position last year, said his goal is to make sure that elections run smoothly in 2022. With that goal, Luedeke met with the department’s staff last week to learn the day-to-day operations of the department.
“I just want to help out,” he said.