More land for businesses and housing continued to be approved this week after Thursday’s meeting of the Temple City Council.
The Council unanimously approved three rezoning requests during their meeting, making way for more construction in the northern and southern parts of the city. Two of the zoning changes were approved on second and final readings while one was approved on its first.
The first rezoning was of a tract near the city’s northwest industrial park, to change the land from agricultural zoning to light industrial, consistent with nearby land.
“The applicant is H-E-B, so they have applied to rezone the 19.93 acres just to the southwest of their current distribution center for potential future expansion,” Panning Director Brian Chandler said.
City staff said they understand that the land will support the main distribution center located nearby and will be combined with the neighboring 173.77 acres of light industrial zoned land.
The company previously announced that it plans to expand its Temple distribution center this year, with the facility having a role in the grocery chain’s buildup in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Temple’s central location in the state, between Austin and Waco, has made it a desired location for distribution.
“As we expand our business to serve more Texans, this project makes H-E-B more competitive and better positioned for the future and advances our ongoing commitment to be the best in-store and digital retailer in Texas,” Bradley Alm, H-E-B director of strategic facility and capital planning, said in a statement. “This investment demonstrates H-E-B’s dedication to the local community and furthers our partnership with the city of Temple, Bell County and the Temple Economic Development Corporation.”
The Council plans to hold a second reading on the rezoning during their next meeting on June 3.
One of the other rezoning requests approved, this time for its second reading, was also in the industrial park and went from agricultural to light industrial.
The rezoning consisted of three plots of land, divided into a 5-acre tract, a 1-acre tract and a 0.24-acre tract, all along Moores Mill Road near its intersection with Brewster Road. The two larger pieces of land are in the process of being conveyed to the Temple Economic Development Corp. by the city.
The Economic Development Corp. plans on incorporating the newly rezoned land into the surrounding land that it owns to sell to a future purchaser.
Councilwoman Judy Morales, who sat out the first vote on the rezoning, joined the second vote in favor after finding out her sitting on the corporation’s board wouldn’t be an issue.
“I was told that I could, so the next time I will be sure to support it because I think it is very important to continue any kind of economic development in our community,” Morales said.
The Council approved the second reading for the rezoning of a more than 5.5-acre tract in south Temple at 4107 W. FM 93, between the existing Valley Ranch subdivision and the Central Texas Christian School.
The tract was rezoned into two separate pieces, a 2.72-acre section for neighborhood services and another 2.77-acre tract for single family homes. The rezoning is the first of a two-part development, with more land requiring annexation to the south of the current plot.
Approval for a plat for the homes and businesses would still need to come back to the city in the future and would be subject to a traffic study by the Texas Department of Transportation.