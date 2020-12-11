KILLEEN — Texas A&M University-Central Texas will hold a “walk through” ceremony today at the university in Killeen.
In total, 256 graduation candidates will be participating in the ceremony. The participants are of a total of 745 candidates — from spring, summer and fall semesters — that were invited to take part in the ceremony, according to Karen Clos, spokeswoman for A&M Central Texas.
The commencement will be broken down into three parts, with each part representing one of the three colleges at the university.
The College of Arts and Science will have 86 participants and will begin at 10 a.m.
The College of Business Administration will have 115 candidates and begins at noon, and the College of Education and Human Development will begin at 2 p.m. with 55 participants.
All three ceremonies will be held in the Bill Yowell Conference Room, and mask wearing and social distancing will be enforced, according to Clos.