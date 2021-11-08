A Central Texas writer will discuss her historic novel at the next Books for Lunch presentation on Wednesday.
Carrie Burrows of Woodway will review her new book, “The Fields We Called Home,” from noon to 1 p.m. in the third-floor boardroom of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in downtown Temple.
Burrows’ novel is based on her ancestors’ experiences living on land in southwest Coryell County that was taken by eminent domain in the late 1930s to become the Fort Hood reservation, according to a news release.
Books for Lunch events are sponsored by the Temple Literacy County and the Temple Public Library.
Attendees may bring their lunch to this event. Mask wearing is recommended and social distancing is practiced, the release said.
For more information, call 774-7323 or email templeliteracy@juno.com.