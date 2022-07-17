Bell County youths are among the delegates attending the 2022 Texas 4-H Congress this week at the State Capitol in Austin.
About 200 4-H members involved in the Texas 4-H Youth Development Program and their chaperones are attending the Texas 4-H Congress, which started Sunday and goes through Wednesday.
Texas 4-H Congress is a four-day mock legislative experience for 4-H members in grades 9-12 in which 4-H members assume the roles of legislators, lobbyists, and news corps to gain a first-hand understanding of how the legislative process works.
Each participant writes and submits their own bill to be taken through the legislative process this week. Bills that are written and sponsored by 4-H members focus on issues concerning Texas and Texas youths.
“Texas 4-H Congress is the event where 4-H members learn about the governmental processes by writing and debating bills,” Texas 4-H Youth Development Program Director Montza Williams said. “Of course, the goal is to have your specific bill reach the office of the 4-H Governor so that it could become ‘law.’ This mock legislative event is a great way for experiential learning to happen at its finest.”
Bell delegates are Joseph Candelas, Kaylee Eaton and Kaden Kilburn.
Texas 4-H Congress is held every two years for senior-level 4-H members who are selected through their district to attend the event. The 2020 event was canceled due to COVID-19, so the 2022 event is the first event held in four years.
The event started Sunday with delegate meetings at the Sheraton Austin Hotel. The event will move to the Capitol today and Tuesday for sessions.
“Tackling issues that are important to the membership and having the opportunity to discuss those issues with people who may or may not agree with you is a skill that every person needs to learn,” Williams said. “These youths are our future, and we will be better off as they learn more about how government works.”