A Killeen Police officer discharged a weapon following a traffic stop about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to a Killeen Police Department news release. The driver of the vehicle was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple with injuries that did not appear to be life threatening.
The incident happened as a patrol officer was conducting a traffic stop in the area of Veteran's Memorial and Conder Street. The preliminary investigation revealed that the officer observed two occupants and suspected narcotics. The driver repeatedly failed to comply with officer commands to show his hands and the officer requested immediate assistance. As the situation progressed, the driver appeared to try to exit the vehicle, opening the door into the officer, who pushed the door closed. As the situation continued to develop, the officer discharged his weapon.
The driver received injuries that did not appear to be life threatening and was transported to the hospital. The passenger of the vehicle was taken into custody for an unrelated warrant.
The Killeen Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and Internal Affairs Unit responded to the scene and requested the assistance of the Department of Public Safety Texas Rangers for an independent investigation. In accordance with policy, the Internal Affairs Unit will conduct an administrative review and the Texas Rangers will lead the primary investigation into this incident.
This investigation is in its infancy. As per protocol, the officer will be placed on administrative leave.