Interviews scheduled this week with finalists for Temple police chief are now postponed because of the Bell County shelter in place directive, Assistant City Manager David Olson said.
The interviews will be rescheduled in the future, he said.
Candidates for the position are Deputy Chief James Lowery Jr. of the Arlington Police Department, Assistant Police Chief Pedro “Pete” Lopez Jr. of the Houston Police Department and Deputy Chief Shawn Reynolds of Olathe, Kan., Police Department. One of the finalists is expected to take the top police job vacated by former Floyd Mitchell, now chief of the Lubbock Police Department.
Three diverse panels — including city staff, business leaders and community members — will interview the candidates.
Lopez said Harris County has also enacted shelter in place regulations through April 3.
“We currently have dozens of officers under quarantine as a precaution and have referred them to testing sites if they are symptomatic,” Lopez said.
Lopez is confident the precautions already taken by Harris County departments and agencies will flatten out the rise of COVID-19 cases, he said.
Reynolds was working the streets Tuesday with his officers in Olathe and wasn’t able to respond to Telegram questions, he said.
“As you might imagine, we are quite busy with the various emergency orders that have been issued.... My first priority during this uncommon event is our community welfare and office safety,” Reynolds said.
Lowery did not respond by press time.