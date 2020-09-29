The Chisholm Trail Chorus of Sweet Adelines International will host an online open house and get-acquainted gathering via the internet on Thursday.
The free virtual open house and rehearsal begins at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Email Contact@ChisholmTrailChorus.org to obtain the Zoom login.
The women’s group — which last met in person on March 9 — launched their online rehearsals during COVID-19 crisis.
The Chisholm Trail Chorus is different from a typical community choir because this all-female group specializes in four-part a cappella “barbershop-style” harmony, according to a news release. This choral singing requires ear-training to hear different voices blend into one seamless chord.
Weekly virtual chorus rehearsals focus on music education and vocal skills that are taught by chorus leaders.
When it comes time to sing, all members are electronically muted, but they can still hear the music track that replicates the sound of a full chorus, the release said.
“Singing virtually is the best option we have to stay healthy and safe during the pandemic,” said director Carol Scherer. “I’m proud of our members for attending each week. It helps us all stay uplifted and goal oriented. We would love to introduce ourselves to anyone who enjoys singing and needs an outlet during these challenging times.”
Chisholm Trail Chorus started its weekly online rehearsals on Zoom on March 26.
“One of the benefits that has emerged from our virtual ‘new normal’ is that singers can stay connected with each other by accessing rehearsal from anywhere,” said membership co-chair Gail Eltgroth. “Recently, a member logged into rehearsal while she was recovering from hip surgery in a rehab hospital. She loved joining our vocal exercises and seeing everyone smiling across the computer screen.”
Chisholm Trail Chorus is comprised of Central Texas women who live in Temple, Belton, Troy, Copperas Cove, Kempner, Killeen, Harker Heights, Lometa, Rogers, Little River and Georgetown.
For more information about the chorus, visit www.chisholmtrailchorus.org or see the group’s accounts on Facebook and Instagram.