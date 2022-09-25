BELTON — About 200 breeds were represented in the Austin Kennel Club show Friday through Sunday at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
Bette Williams-Barber of Austin, a delegate to the American Kennel Club, said this was a conformation show, to determine “how close the dogs are to the standard.”
A judge in the ring is “comparing him to a mental picture of the perfect dog of that breed,” she said.
Each dog is judged on physical structure, condition, gait and temperament. When all breeds have been judged, only one dog in each breed remains undefeated, and is called Best of Breed, she said.
These dogs then compete in one of the seven groups: Sporting, Hound, Working, Terrier, Toy, Non-Sporting and Herding.
These seven top dogs meet in the final competition and one is chosen Best in Show, she said.
On Saturday, Mark Riddoch of San Antonio prepared to show his 1-year-old whippet, Rocket, who won Reserve Winners on Friday.
This was only Rocket’s second set of shows, Riddoch said, and he just wanted the dog to have fun in the ring. He has seven other whippets at home.
“They’re a wonderful breed,” he said. “They’re compassionate. They love to cuddle up and they are very athletic.”
Whippets are very fast, he said, and can do 30-35 mph.
“They’re a very easy breed to live with,” he said. “They keep themselves clean, for the most part. They are a low-maintenance dog.”
Williams-Barber said the Austin club has been showing at the Expo Center for five or six years. There was a concurrent Heart of Texas Great Dane Club show in the west end of the livestock exposition building.
Yulianna Arriaga of Edinburgh brought two Bullmastiffs — Odin, 3, and Ximena, 2 — to the Austin Kennel Club show.
Ximena won Select on Friday.
“She’s working toward her Grand Champion,” Arriaga said.
Odin placed first in the Open Dog class.
“He needs three points to achieve his championship,” she said Saturday.
Arriaga has been showing dogs about two years, in Texas, California, Kansas and Oklahoma.
Getting the right type of dog and the right temperament for the ring are very important, she said.
“I have eight Bullmastiffs,” she said. “They’ve been around since like the 1900s. They’re a working breed — to guard estates from poachers.”
In old England, the big dogs’ job was to tackle trespassers and hold them down until the estate owner came, she said.
Arriaga had advice for newcomers.
“Talk to your local AKC club, your local conformation class instructor and come to the dog shows,” she said. “Watch the rings and see if it’s something you like.”
Leigh Anne Lauderdale of Georgetown brought a 14-month-old golden retriever named Stryker. He was showing in the 12-18 months class and already had won a blue ribbon.
“This is his fifth show,” she said. “I have a puppy at home, a golden retriever.”
She’s pretty new at showing dogs, she said.
“My puppy’s dad was No. 7 golden retriever in the country this year,” she said.
“I just want to see the betterment of the breed and make it easier for people who want to find a quality golden retriever,” she said.
She has posted photos of Stryker through Facebook and other social media, she said.
“The goal is for him to become a champion,” she said. “They’ll pay a stud fee. It’s a little hobby for now.”
As a member of the Austin Golden Retriever Club, she said, she gets to know other golden retriever owners. AGRC will have a show Oct. 28 in Belton, she said.