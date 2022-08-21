BELTON — Keeping an eye on the cow was on many a rider’s mind Sunday at the Equine/Livestock Complex of the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
Cary Sims, show secretary of the American Southwest Texas Cutting Association, said 135 riders competed Saturday and about 100 on Sunday. The association will return to Belton for another show in October and for the finals in November, she said.
Terry and Cat Jones of Coldspring were in the stands watching their sons, Dually, 18, and Morgan, 13, compete. Dually wound up with a second place in the youth division.
“Not too good,” Terry said of Morgan’s effort. “But he’s leading the junior youth in the American Cutting Horse Association.”
Cat chipped in that Dually won the world title in the senior youth division last year.
Terry has ridden cutting horses, and she might try it someday.
“We’re about the boys right now,” she said.
Terry rode for many years and was a three-time world champion, he said.
“It has to be a passion,” he said. “You have to really want to do it, because it takes a lot of saddle time.”
“Passion and drive,” she added.
The key is to keep your eye on the cow, Terry said.
“Because the horse is going to go where the cow goes.”
Young riders just starting out need to find a good trainer, he said.
“The reason for that is so they can be directed to find the right horse and have somebody there to give them pointers,” he said.
He recommended the sport for other people.
“I think this is the most athletic competition in horses,” he said. “A horse that’s trained in cutting that doesn’t make a great cutting horse can go on in any discipline … roping, barrel racing, team penning.”
It’s all about the bloodline, he said.
“It’s bred into these horses to be as good as they are,” he said. “The quarter horse is specifically bred for this competition, not to say other breeds can’t do it.”
Kayleigh Guynes, 14, of Liberty also was sitting in the stands. She said she competed on a gelding named Primichi. On Saturday she scored 71 and placed second in her division. On Sunday she scored 64 and didn’t place.
Between cutting horse shows in Belton and Brenham, she’s made eight or nine shows in her first year and is “doing OK.”
“I grew up in the city,” she said. “A family had us out to their ranch, and I’ve been riding ever since.”
That was three years ago. She discovered cutting through Terry and Cat Jones, she said.
“It’s very adrenaline,” she said. “I’m trying to compete for a buckle at the end of the year. This is my sport.”
The cutting horse world is very welcoming and inspiring, she said.
“Everybody here is helpful and wants you to succeed,” she said. “Even your competitors, they want you to be the best you can be.”