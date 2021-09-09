A clerk who worked nights at a West Temple convenience store allegedly stole thousands of dollars — and left a note saying “please forgive me.”
Adrian Leander Galloway, 44, of Temple, is charged with theft of property over $2,500 but less than $30,000, a state jail felony. He remained in the Bell County Jail on Thursday. His bond is set at $15,000, jail records showed.
Galloway is accused of stealing about $2,675.80 while working at the 7-Eleven store at 8882 W. Adams Ave., according to an arrest affidavit.
The suspect was observed on surveillance video between June 30 and July 1 taking money while he worked nights.
Galloway “was the sole employee on duty, throughout the evening was seen periodically stealing cash in $60 allotments from the drop tube safe (total of $660 taken), Detective Jesse Fugitt said in the affidavit.
Galloway also loaded $503.95 on Netspend cards four times throughout one evening.
“The suspect would entered the Netspend transactions as having been paid for in cash, however, no customer existed and no cash would be entered into the registers.”
Galloway left a note for the manager that read “I’m sorry for the inconvenience” and “please forgive me.” He signed the note with his nickname, Luv Bug.
The store manager told Temple police that Galloway did not have permission to take the money.