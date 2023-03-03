Sound — but not fury — will roar across Temple today as the city’s outdoor warning sirens will be tested.
The siren test comes after severe weather struck Central Texas Thursday evening, inundating roads with rain and prompting tornado warnings.
The cold front that blew into the region was led by a line of strong storms that prompted tornado warnings in Lampasas, Coryell, Bell, Milam and Williamson counties, according to the National Weather Service. No touchdowns or significant damages were immediately reported on Friday.
Jennifer Henager, the city of Temple fire and emergency management program manager, said today’s siren test will start at 11 a.m.
“Our outdoor warning sirens will run the full 3 minutes this Saturday, March 4th,” she said in a Facebook post. “We normal run the test for 30 seconds but 3 minutes is how long the sirens will sound for real incidents. With severe storm season upon us, we wanted to run them for the full length of time so the community would know what to expect.”
Three new emergency sirens are operational in Temple after recent installations.
The new sirens are located at along Hartrick Bluff Road, in the area of Brewster and Moores Mill roads, and along South General Bruce Drive, Temple Fire & Rescue previously said.
Temple has a total of 28 emergency sirens now.
Henager said emergency management staff will conduct the Saturday test.
“All 28 sirens will simultaneously sound for 3 minutes, which is the duration they would run in a real weather emergency event, like a tornado,” she said.
“While we are not anticipating a severe weather incident at this time, staying prepared is critical!” she said. “Visit staysafetemple.com for preparation information and safety tips.
Storm system
An area of strong rotation was reported in a line of storms as it approached Copperas Cove. As a result, a tornado warning was issued for the area until 7:30 p.m.
The leading edge of the front was accompanied by winds of up to 70 mph.
Heavy rains and frequent lightning were reported across Central Texas as the storm system moved east at upwards of 45 mph.
By 8 p.m., the line of storms had moved east across Interstate 35.
Another area of rotation was reported near Cameron as the storm entered Milam County.
The National Weather Service recorded .50 inches of rain on Thursday evening at Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport in Temple.
The rain helped Bell County lake levels slightly. Lake Belton was 65% full on Friday, up slightly from 64.9% full on Thursday. Stillhouse Hollow Lake was at 70.6% full on Friday, also up slightly from 70.4% on Thursday, according to data from the Texas Water Development Board.
The front brought cooler air to Central Texas with a high in the mid-60s Friday compared to temperatures around 80 earlier in the week.
Forecast
Warmer weather is on the horizon, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Steve Fano.
Temperatures could rise into the upper 70s and low 80s throughout the weekend, he said.
“It looks like you guys, the normal high temperatures for this time of year are in the upper 60s, so probably at least 10 degrees above normal starting on Saturday,” Fano said.
Saturday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 77 and a low of 49.
Sunday will be about the same with a high expected near 75 and a low near 58.
Temperatures could get as high as the low 80s by Monday and Tuesday before another cold front makes its way into the area during the middle of next week.
Strong winds with gusts up to 20 mph will continue through the weekend, Fano said.
FME News Service contributed to this report.