Work to help those in Bell County affected by Tuesday's tornado continued Wednesday morning. Multiple agencies were coordinating with local officials to help with the damage, Bell County Judge David Blackburn said during a news conference Wednesday.
No deaths were reported as a result of the tornado, which swept 8 miles through parts of Williamson Country and southern Bell County. Currently, 23 people are reported injured; one in critical condition.
"It is not, in an sense, a minor miracle that we did not have any deaths associated with this event" Blackburn said. "If you look at the devastation created last night, it is hard to imagine that (deaths) did not occur."
Blackburn said the county currently has three goals: clean up the large amounts of debris on the roads, do a third search of the affected areas, and restore power.
Power in the affected area remains out, despite efforts by the county and the local power services cooperatives, with outages expected for the next few days.
Officials said the power outages have also affected water services in the area, which rely on electricity to operate.
A shelter for those affected has been opened, though Blackburn said there is currently no space available.
Blackburn said the county is working to set up two phone lines, one for residents in need of assistance and a second for those looking to volunteer and help. He said these phone numbers are expected to be published by the county later today. Blackburn urged people seeking assistance and those wishing to volunteer to wait for those numbers to be set up so they can get the most accurate information.
"Our community's generosity has already been expressed and is greatly appreciated as we work to recover from this whole event," Blackburn said.