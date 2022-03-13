Jasper Newton Preston’s name is inscribed on the side of the Bell County Courthouse, making him an important person to Bell County history. Too bad he’s mostly forgotten today.
Thousands pass by his handiwork daily in Belton — that imposing Victorian wedding cake of a government building complete with impressive bell tower, porticoes and pilasters with molded capitals. Yet, questions remain about him.
Historians Bob Brinkman and Dan Utley, writing in a 2006 article in the Southwestern Historical Quarterly, discovered incomplete records scatted from New York to California.
“Along the way there were pieces of the puzzle that often provided more minute detail or trivia than substance,” they wrote. “Even as sources came to light, there was the additional enlightenment that Preston’s life was more complex than the easily available written records could adequately reveal.”
Preston (1832-1922) is the architect who designed the Renaissance Revival courthouse completed in 1885 and that is still in use today. When the courthouse was completed, visitors described it having “halls tiled with metropolitan luxuriance (reflecting) the county’s unusual wealth and the classic taste of her people.”
As one of the state’s earliest professional architects, Preston was able to transform Belton’s image from a humble frontier outpost to a progressively modern county seat ready to welcome the 20th century.
Although he lived in Texas only about a decade, Preston left a remarkable, eclectic legacy of 19th century buildings, among them Austin’s fabulously Romanesque Driskill Hotel. He supervised construction for the State Capitol Building, designed by Elijah E. Myers (1832-1909).
Nevertheless, despite these impressive contributions to the Central Texas landscape, Preston remains a mystery to researchers.
Preston was born in New York state but moved as a boy to Michigan where he later apprenticed as a draftsman with an architect. He also listed his occupation as carpenter on occasions. He arrived in Austin in 1875, among the earliest of professionally trained architects to hang up a shingle. By 1883 he had opened an Austin practice with his son, Samuel Adam Johnston Preston (1858-1889).
His arrival was propitious since Texas was growing, thanks to a flurry of railroad building that boosted vibrant growth. Confidence reigned, city builders wanted permanence and elegance in their commercial buildings.
Preston likewise flourished because he was one of only a few professional architects. Texas had no architectural training programs and had set no standards for their practice. The state’s first professional organization, the Texas State Association of Architects, formed in 1886 with Preston as a charter member.
Burgeoning counties such as Bell wanted stately symbols for their seats of government. Within three decades of Bell’s creation in 1850, Bell commissioners looked to building a new courthouse that reflected the county’s civic pride.
Bell County’s first courthouse had been a modest one-room structure composed of boards and cedar posts situated on the current courthouse square. A live oak grove surrounded the building.
By 1857, the county was able to build a 50-by-60-foot two-story limestone hip-roofed edifice with double halls and four rooms on the ground floor, and a court and jury rooms upstairs.
However, by the early 1880s, it had become structurally unsafe with gullies worn into the flagstone floors. It was also inadequate for carrying on the county’s business.
Preston and his son presented an expansive vision to county officials. An 1893 account related that the Prestons “infused into their plans the broad conception of a capitol of a commonwealth, from the massive entrance up to the statue of justice surmounting the lofty dome from which is clanged forth the passing hours. … It is doubtful whether another county in Texas can surpass it for architecture, permanency and completeness.”
The Bell County structure was one of Preston’s many contributions during his time in Texas. “Despite his relatively limited time in the Lone Star State, he left behind a legacy of landmark structures that grace the cultural landscape to this day,” wrote Brinkman and Utley. “In addition to a handful of existing courthouses, Preston also designed ornate hotels and residences, noteworthy commercial buildings, and functional eleemosynary campuses. … He had influence both as a mentor to young architects and as an early promoter of his profession, which was in its infancy in the state when he arrived in the late 19th century.”
Among his other courthouses (all razed) are McCulloch (1878), Williamson (1878), Gregg (1879), Nolan (1882), Taylor (1883), Mitchell (1885) and Washington (1883). Bell and Bastrop (1883) are still standing.
At the height of his career in Texas, Preston and his son packed up by 1886 and headed to Los Angeles, where Preston at age 54 would reinvent himself and his architectural practice amid new westernmost opportunities.
An 1887 edition of the Los Angeles Herald reported that Preston and his son were “now fitting up comfortable and convenient quarters. Los Angeles, with its rapid improvement and the erection of numerous palatial residences, large store houses and costly public buildings, presents a splendid field for talented architects.”
The article added that Preston had moved to Los Angeles “where the field is so much broader.” The Herald also referred to the Belton Courthouse in its effusive praise of the architects’ handiwork.
Preston’s practice in California flourished just as it had in Texas. His colleagues voted him president of the Southern California chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) in 1892. He presented a paper, “Architecture, Its Study and Practice,” in 1894 and was elected to life membership in 1907.
In Los Angeles, he obtained important commissions, notably hotels and schools between 1889 and 1895. Although most of his commissions were in Southern California, he also designed the 1894 Coconino County Courthouse, which still stands in Flagstaff, Ariz.
He also executed residential designs for wealthy clients in Pasadena and Huntington Beach, many of these homes still standing.