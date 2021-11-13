Two suspects involved in a shooting at a Temple fast-food restaurant were arrested by authorities Friday evening after a short pursuit.
Temple police were called to the 3400 block of South 31st Street at about 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers learned shots were fired after a disturbance at a fast food restaurant in the area, police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said in a news release.
During the investigation, she said, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers observed a vehicle that matched the suspects’ description.
After a short vehicle pursuit, the driver and a passenger were taken into custody. The suspects were not immediately identified.
No injuries were reported, and the incident remains under investigation, Arreguin said.