Many local emergency responders know somebody who is impacted by COVID-19.
In response, Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said, local emergency responders have amended department procedures to mitigate any further spread among crews and area residents.
“Throughout the process, we just kept our eye on the governor’s, commissioners’ and Judge (David) Blackburn’s orders ... and certainly are trying to do our best to follow all those protocols they’ve put in place,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds emphasized how, in order to keep the community safe, his department needs to keep themselves safe as well.
Early on, some really tough decisions were made to reduce contact by essentially eliminating traffic stops, he said. “So we really made some conscious decisions on how to reduce the amount of potential exposure our people could come in contact with.”
Although conditions had improved in recent months, Reynolds is anticipating more “tough” decisions to come in the coming weeks.
“Looking at what I see coming from other states, (officials) are making decisions to partially close things back down in order to try and reduce the exposure and spread of this disease,” he said.
But despite any looming closures, Reynolds said the Temple Police Department has not missed a beat.
“With the protocols we’ve put in place, we’ve never reached a point where our delivery of service was ever impacted,” he said. “We’ll remain cautious in the next few weeks, so that we can continue to provide the quality service the community expects and deserves.”
Reynolds expects the Temple community also will mirror that level of caution with other seasonal illnesses arising.
“I have a lot of faith and trust in the Temple community and I think they’ve done a good job overall with this,” Reynolds said. “It’s certainly a unique year for us, but we’ll get through this thing together … and that’s the only way we’ll get through it.”
Temple Fire & Rescue
Temple Fire Chief Mitchell Randles agreed.
“I would agree with Chief Reynolds,” he said. “I think our community has done a fantastic job of following the guidelines and trying to adhere to them and stay safe.”
Like Reynolds, Randles highlighted some procedural adjustments his department has made since COVID-19 made its way to Bell County, including limiting non-emergency activities.
“So we aren’t conducting inspections as much, and we haven’t been doing educational events like we do in a normal year,” he said. “We’ve really missed those.”
However, Randles’ department still has found a way to contribute to the community outside of service calls.
“Our staff has acquired a lot of PPE (personal protection equipment) over the last several years,” he said. “So we’ve been giving PPE to churches, to nonprofit groups, to day cares and to nursing homes. This is PPE that we acquired through the state of Texas that we can distribute to our citizens at no charge.”
Reynolds said his department is able to receive tests quickly, allowing his department to maintain quality service levels.
“We’ve been able to get all of our first responders and essential personnel tested and receive results quickly,” he said. “This allows us to maintain our staffing and service levels, and it’s gone well for the entire city of Temple.”
Belton emergency responders
Meanwhile, adjustments among emergency responders in Belton also have shown positive results with just one police officer and two fire department members having tested positive since March.
Sgt. William Hamilton with the Belton Police Department said these low case counts have stemmed from emergency responders adjusting how business is conducted.
“We take more reports over the phone, social distance inside the police station and exercise extra caution when interacting with the public,” Hamilton said.
Belton Police Officer Josh Tulloch noted a few other policy changes in addition to the widespread and increased usage of face coverings.
“We use our district substations to write more reports, which prevents gathering at the police station,” he said. “On traffic stops, we use passenger-side approaches when practical to create more distance between the officer and the citizen.”
These operational adjustments have extended to the Belton Fire Department — changes that Chief Jon Fontenot said were made to protect both fire crews and the community.
Capt. Brian Campbell echoed those thoughts, adding how the fire department always is committed to the wellbeing of its community.
“We believe that temporarily adding new constraints to our normal day-to-day operations is a small change that significantly improves public safety,” Campbell said.
Since March, changes have included mandatory mask wearing in public, suspension of station tours, meals limited to “to-go” orders, limited contact between station crews, and frequent station and apparatus cab sanitization.
Despite procedural nuances, each department shared the same message.
“We encourage folks to follow the protocols and policies that are still in place,” Reynolds said. “This is a unity type of environment. We have to work together in order to reduce the virus’ transmission.”