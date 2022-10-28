Bell County continues to vaccinate high-risk residents — including teenagers and young adults — as monkeypox cases have increased to 19.
Eighteen men and one woman have been diagnosed with the virus since July 29, when the first county case was announced.
Monkeypox cases were generally declining although there has been an recent uptick in cases among young people ages 14 to 24, said Amy Yeager, director of the Bell County Public Health District.
Earlier this month, Killeen ISD reported a monkeypox case at Killeen High School.
“The concern for the uptick is that we’re seeing more infections in the 14 to 24-year-old age range,” Yeager said.
Bell County received a limited supply of monkeypox vaccination doses after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control released 442,000 doses to state, local and territorial health departments. About 1.8 million doses, or 360,000 vials, have been distributed nationwide.
Bell County has vaccinated 75 people against the virus so far.
The vaccination is recommended for “anyone who thinks they may have been exposed to monkeypox, a close contact of someone with active monkeypox, people engaging in high-risk sexual activity, or people who have compromised immune systems such as HIV.”
“It’s not a sexually transmitted disease but it can be passed through intimate sexual contact,” Yeager said.
The virus can take up to 21 days to incubate before symptoms are present. Anyone with a rash or lesion in their genital area is encouraged to abstain from risky sexual behavior, Yeager said.
To receive the vaccine, a person should be asymptomatic of monkeypox, Yeager said.
Residents can call the health district to set up an appointment by calling 254-939-2091 or emailing disease@bellcountyhealth.org
Neighboring Central Texas counties have seen a rise in cases.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reports 12 cases involving 11 men and one woman. Of the 12 cases, two were diagnosed in those 18-29; eight for those 30-39; one in their 40s and one in their 50s.
A limited supply of doses is available in McLennan by appointment by calling 254-750-5485. Or visit https://us1.quickscreen.health/city-of-waco-general-vaccinations#/screening to schedule an appointment
The Williamson County and Cities Public Health District reported 37 cases and also has limited doses of the vaccine available.
The United States has more than 28,300 monkeypox cases — the most infections of any country — but cases appear to be subsiding nationwide. About 2,699 cases have been reported in Texas. Some deaths have been reported, including one from the Houston area.
Most U.S. cases involve men and many reported recent sexual contact with other men. Symptoms of the disease include, fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion and a rash that spreads pimple-like blisters across the face, hands or feet. The illness typically lasts two to four weeks.
Health officials say monkeypox is spread through direct contact with rash, scabs or bodily fluids, intimate physical contact and touching items that may have been contaminate through the skin rash or bodily fluids. Pregnant people can spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta.