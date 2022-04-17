Dr. Thomas Charles Denson and a nurse were checking a mother and her newborn baby in the King’s Daughters Hospital delivery room.
Fierce winds blew through a fourth-floor window, spraying glass shards through the room. “Suddenly, we found ourselves in the hallway,” Denson (1930-2010) said.
The nurse shielded the baby as Denson covered the patient with his body. The nurse received cuts on her feet; the mother and baby suffered minor cuts and bruises.
At the same time in another part of the hospital, Dr. Robert Neville Bartels (1911-1988) was performing an emergency ap- pendectomy on a 13-year-old boy.
Suddenly, operating room lights flickered and darkened; emergency power flipped on.
Bartels continued with the operation for the next half hour as winds and debris swirled outside.
His only difficulty: Attendants couldn’t hear each other over the roaring storm.
The drama was intense indoors and outdoors.
A May 1964 tornado steamrolled 20 blocks of east and downtown Temple, aiming its fury at the hospital and schools. The storm was part of a massive system that created havoc near Killeen, Belton, Leander, Georgetown, Taylor and Elgin. Temple received the worst punch.
King’s Daughters Hospital, then located at 304 S. 22nd St., and nearby Emerson School, with an enrollment of 312 children, bore the brunt of the twister. Some children were hurt by flying glass as the school cafetorium collapsed. Travis Junior High School also received major damage. Other downtown buildings lost roofs.
Last week’s storms in the Salado area were again proof that spring is a rowdy time in Central Texas. With the Gulf hurricanes lulled by winter, the gradual seasonal change bulldozes its way across the Blackland Prairie with roaring winds and a nasty attitude.
The devastating weather reminded Central Texans once again that chaos can roil anytime, anywhere.
Not surprisingly, Texas leads the nation in number of tornadoes — mostly because it has a lot of land for them to occur. Thanks to accidents of geographic location, Bell County often finds itself in the epicenter where cold and warm air collide. The jaw-dropping power of that black vortex inspires awe from observers and dread from those in its path.
The Temple Telegram waxed poetic in describing the February 1913 storm: “Rain at a terrific rate, the electrical display was intense, the wind blew a hurricane, hail fell in plenteous quantities and peals after peal of terrific thunder added to the turmoil and storm confusion.
“The skies were of a copper tinge that alarmed many people into the belief that a tornado or cyclone was inevitable. The wind drove the rain before it in sheets, sweeping the ground and the fine spray hurling itself against impeding obstacles with great fury.”
Early in the county’s history, storms were agricultural nuisances to farmers and stockmen. The storm of June 1897 showed the vast difference between storms hitting the countryside and the city. Newspaper reports described “a straight hard wind” and hail that lasted for four hours, scouring crops flat. Corn and oat crops were flattened, but the cotton was expected to recover.
However, with industrialization spurred by the railroads, storms were feared as destroyers of hearths and businesses. In 1897, timbers blew over the Pepper Creek train bridge. A nearby farmer attempted to flag down a freight train. The engineer immediately reversed the engines and applied the air brakes. Too late. The train derailed over the bridge, and other tracks washed out.
Tornadoes and their attendant havoc garnered a lot of newspaper ink and front-page real estate. In downtown Temple, those same 1897 winds demolished a hotel, two churches and two houses.
Another storm in May 1905, fierce winds blew away 17 prized sheep pasturing in Troy. The herd was never found.
That storm also tossed irony to the winds, when a tornado swirled through the farm community of Cyclone. The newly constructed church was blown off its foundation and suffered extensive damage. Founded about 1883 by Czech immigrants, the settlement got its name with a joke. According to popular tradition, the settlers opted to name it Cyclone because when they gathered to decide on its name, one of them quipped that “it would take a cyclone to get this bunch together.”
Tornadoes got up close and personal in May 1955, when a twister slashed through southeast Temple.
Mamie Bland Bennett (1910-1955), an employee at a shoe factory, was killed when the building collapsed. Several co-workers were hurt. Others were hurt when winds caved in the roof of the Dunbar Movie Theater in East Temple.
The storm whipped down to Heidenheimer where it damaged a church and a feed mill.
Farmhouses in Rogers were also hit, and the roof of the Academy school gymnasium was blown off. In some areas, hail stacked up two feet along fence rows.
The Temple twister came just five days after the two-year anniversary of the disastrous Waco tornado on May 11, 1953, that killed 144 and left 597 injured.
Thunderstorms and tornado were blamed for the spectacular crash of an Air Force KC135 Statojet tank that exploded in flight in April 1959 southeast of Killeen. Four crewmen were killed. Investigators determined that lightning may have struck the plane or it blundered into a tornado.
Thankfully, few have been killed in Bell County tornadoes, but property losses have increased as the county has grown. A husband and wife died when a storm wrecked a Belton mobile home park in May 1976. In the storm’s wake, 22 houses, 18 mobile homes, 18 cars, a business and 10 boats were demolished at a total cost of $1.25 million.
Lest anyone forget, history does repeat itself. A May 1980 tornado pranced through Salado and Prairie Dell, totaling businesses and drowning cattle.