You might want to take an umbrella Thursday as rain is forecast in the morning.
The National Weather Service is forecasting a 40% chance of thunderstorms by 1 p.m. Thursday before skies become party sunny in the afternoon with a high near 88 degrees.
Bell County saw some rain Wednesday morning.
About .14 of an inch of precipitation was recorded Wednesday at Draughon-Miller Central Texas Airport in Temple, according to the weather service.
The rain, however, won’t do much to quench the thirst of an ongoing drought affecting most of the state.
Bell County is experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions across most of the county, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. The county’s western side is under extreme drought conditions while a nearby westerly swath that includes neighboring Coryell County shows exceptional drought conditions, the most severe.
The area has seen less-than-average precipitation during the month of May, officials said.
At Killeen’s Skylark Field, for example, 2.36 inches of rain was recorded as of Wednesday — 1.54 inches less than the normal climatological average. The airport received just .01 of precipitation on Wednesday.
The county’s two reservoirs — Belton and Stillhouse Hollow lakes — remain more than four feet below their normal elevations. Lake Belton was 88.1% full while Stillhouse was 87.6% full, state water data showed.
By Thursday night, clouds will increase and rain chances will improve slightly before 8 p.m. Southwest winds will be at 5 to 10 mph before shifting to the north. The low will be around 70.
On Friday, there is a 20% chance of rain in the morning before skies become party sunny. Winds will be from the north-northwest at 5 to 10 mph before a slight chance of rain is forecast in the afternoon. The high temperature will be around 88 degrees.
The National Weather Service forecast calls for sunny skies this weekend with temperatures in the low to mid 90s.
Next week, sunny skies will continues as the thermometer will rise even higher with the approach of summer. The high Monday is expected to be near 100 while 99 degrees is forecast for Tuesday.