BELTON — Laura Mullen of Greensboro, N.C., show manager, said about 50 families brought about 150 miniature horses to the Southwest Miniature Horse Show this past weekend at the Bell County Expo Center.
Handlers young and old guided the horses as they vied for ribbons and points in jumping, trail, driving, halter and other classes. There was even a barrel racing event, with the handlers riding in small carts.
This was a qualifying event for national and world shows, Mullen said. It was the first time in Belton for the Southwest Miniature Horse Club, she said, which will return July 10-12 for another regional championship.
Samantha Earls of Silver Creek, Miss., readied her three-year-old mare, Anna, for the stock halter mare competition on Sunday. Earls has 15 years working with miniature horses and she and her husband, Lee, brought five to this show. Most of these horses are young, she said, and competed in the halter and color classes. The Earls were accompanied by their friends Greg and Judy Stringer of Foxworth, Miss., who showed horses in the halter class.
Samantha Earls said working with the little horses is her therapy.
“I love horses and we used to team pen all over the United States,” she said. “We have national titles and saddles all over the house. When our kids stopped showing with us, I downsized from the big horses to the little ones.”
Mary Collings of Crowley watched over her stallion, Puck, who she said won first place in the hunter class, the driving obstacle class and amateur country pleasure.
“I’ve been giving him a massage,” she said. “He loves to be scratched. We’re enjoying the facility,” she said of the Equine and Livestock Complex. “It’s very nice.”
It was the first show for her filly, Double Delight. “She placed and did well, so I’m proud of her,” she said.
“I’ve been to Oklahoma, Louisiana, Florida and Kentucky, to name a few,” she said. “This is a great hobby for someone who loves horses. The little horses are perfect for me because they are gentle and very loving.”
Lauren Greaves of Buda brought 10 horses to the event. She and her mom and dad, Tony and Carol Greaves, have 170 horses at their miniature horse farm, she said.
“We have a group of kids that show with us — the Thursday Kids,” she said. “It’s a program I started when I was in high school. Dad continued it.”
The youngsters learn responsibility and other good traits, she said. Some of them have been in the program for 10 years.
“They make good friends coming to the shows,” she said.
Her stallion, Secret, won first place in jumper on Saturday, she said. Another stallion, Guinness, was set for three more driving classes.
Her father was working with small horses before the breed was recognized, she said. The Greaveses go to five or six shows a year. They plan to return to Belton for the regional show in July, she said, and to attend the world championships in Fort Worth. Their website is www.littleamericaminis.com.