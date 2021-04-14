At about 9:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, the city of Temple notified Temple ISD administration that there had been a water main break near Jefferson Elementary that will cause the campus to be without water for the remainder of the day.
Parents were notified and given the choice to pick their students up at any time during the school day. For students who remain at the campus, lunch will still be served and buses will be on site to transport students and staff to Lamar Middle School for restroom needs throughout the day.
Temple ISD will communicate any campus updates directly to families as they are made available.