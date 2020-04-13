A Temple motorist has been charged for leaving the scene of an accident in which a mother and her three children were injured.
Benjamin Williams, 18, was the driver of an Audi sedan involved in an accident with a Chevrolet Malibu at about 4:45 p.m. Saturday at Azalea and Lowes drives. In the Malibu were a mother and three children, and they were taken to the hospital.
The mother was in serious condition, but the children had injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
Williams reportedly ran away from the accident scene. Temple police officers found him in the backyard of a residence east of the crash scene.
He was taken to the Bell County Jail, where he was charged with an accident involving serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony. No bond was set by press time.