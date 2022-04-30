Voters are being inundated with mailers, flyers and campaign signs touting multimillion dollar bond propositions in both the Temple and Belton school districts as the Saturday election nears.
By telling the tale of two bond proposals, the neighboring school districts have distinct differences in their information methods as they ask voters to approve money for new campuses, fueled by regional growth, as well as other substantial school improvements and upgrades. The two school districts — both of which include Temple residents — use social media, websites and presentations to inform voters about their proposals. Independent political action committees aid them by urging community support.
Temple Independent School District is aiming for voter approval of a bond package that has been scaled down from the costlier bond package that lost by two votes in November. The new package calls for $164.8 million compared to last year’s $184.9 million package.
“We were asked to lower the package … and this is substantially lower than the last one, and the last one failed by a couple of votes,” Bobby Ott, Temple ISD superintendent said. “So I’m hoping that the community will see once again that we’ve responded.”
The new bond package, if approved, would fund more than 20 projects for the district across key areas such as growth, safety and security, aging facilities and student programs. One key project in the bond proposal is $38.2 million for a new elementary school in the district’s southeastern quadrant.
Belton ISD is proposing its $173.8 million bond package, which will be split up between two proposals.
Proposition A for $168.8 million would fund projects that include new facilities, campus upgrades and land acquisition if approved. Proposition B would cost $5 million and be used for technology devices and equipment.
Two new elementary schools for the district, estimated to cost $40.1 million and $43.6 million, are a part of 13 projects outlined in the district’s Proposition A. Other projects in Proposition A include $23.6 million for career and technical education and fine arts improvements at Belton High School and Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow, and $13.3 million for Southwest Elementary School additions.
While the BISD bond package does not come with a property tax increase, residents could see an increase in taxes due to a rise in property valuations, up about 24% in the district, according to preliminary evaluations.
Bond impact
Ott said the district learned from last year’s election and sought out information from the community to fine-tune their proposal.
“The results of the November election made it apparent that many of the bond presentations prior to the election were attended by mostly supporters, even though every presentation was completely open to anyone in the public and covered locations across every segment of our community,” he said. “Therefore, in order to engage the community more accurately we randomly selected voters from each precinct that voted in the November election. We personally invited them to one of three meetings the district hosted to gather feedback. It was obvious that the rooms were full of ‘yes’ and ‘no’ voters, which is exactly what we needed to make improvements to the existing bond proposal.”
Ott said “all requested changes were made” and included the following: eliminating any Wildcat Stadium renovations from a future bond, providing more details about the new elementary school, lowering the total bond amount and tax impact, eliminating multiple propositions from the ballot, and reaching out to working parents via factual mailers and creating project specific materials for each campus.
“I do believe listening to those that voted ‘yes’ and ‘no’ were equally important; and this process of doing so has allowed us to develop an even better bond proposal than in November,” Ott told the Telegram. “Any changes added to this proposal — from bond scope to communication outreach — have been a direct result of the feedback gathered by our voting members. Bond package changes include the elimination of stadium improvements, reducing the bond scope by eliminating seven projects, reducing the dollar amount by over $20 million and reducing the tax impact to under 3 cents.”
District officials said the TISD bond package would raise resident’s tax rate by nearly 3 cents per $100 of taxable value.
For TISD homeowners with a house worth $200,000, this would mean a $35.40 increase in annual property taxes.
Belton ISD Matt Smith said the district’s two bond propositions would help address the district’s accelerated growth.
“We expect 3,100 additional students in the next five years, and more than half of our schools are in need of major capital improvements. The appropriate funding mechanism for these projects is a bond election,” Smith said. “These are some of the main points that we have been sharing with the community.”
With a total tax rate of $1.3571 per $100 of taxable value, a Belton ISD resident with a home valued at $200,000 is responsible for $2,714.20 in annual taxes.
District property use
A bus with a large information banner is parked in front of Belton High School at the intersection of Loop 121 and Lake Road — part of the Belton district’s use of its property to educate voters.
“During this election cycle, Belton ISD’s focus has been to share facts and inform the community about the current state of the district,” Smith said. “We’ve done that in a variety of ways: a website with details about the bond; flyers, mailers and ads; videos; campus marquees; and signage (two fact signs on the sides of buses parked on BISD properties).”
Temple ISD has a different approach.
“Temple ISD does not use school marquees for communicating bond information, only voting dates,” the four-year superintendent said. “As a result of voter feedback, we have placed one sign outside the building of each campus, typically next to the parent drop-off and pick-up, that communicates the specific bond projects for that campus. This allows parents to see exactly what their child would receive at the school they attend.”
Construction around the Bell County Annex in downtown Temple prompted the use of the TISD Administration Building as an early voting site, which led the district to alter its use of the facility at 401 Santa Fe Way.
“Prior to early voting the TISD Administration Building had factual bond flyers and project-specific signage in the foyer for educational purposes. Due to the county utilizing the TISD Administration Building as a polling place, all materials have been removed as not to conflict with election laws,” Ott said. “One could argue that removing such materials may hinder TISD’s education efforts, but removal of these materials complies with the law, therefore, it will and has been followed.”
Websites, presentations
Voters who visit to the Temple ISD website, in its trademark blue colors, will have to scroll down to the bottom of the home page before they see a social media section that includes recent posts about the district bond proposition.
“All 2022 bond information can be found under the ‘Community’ tab on our website,” Ott said. “Our 2022 Bond webpage provides factual and detailed information on the proposed projects and impact on property owners. …Our district branding for the 2022 bond was created by our communications department and is very consistent with the branding efforts used in the November bond. The PAC creates their own branding and marketing materials and they did update their signage for the 2022 bond based on feedback gathered after the November campaign.”
Ott adds: “In a community where everyone ‘bleeds blue,’ the parallels in colors used by the district and PAC is not surprising and probably could be categorized as an expectation.”
Belton ISD website visitors certainly couldn’t miss the district’s bond information as a pop-up ad announcing early voting dates was in place early last week. In addition, there is a large tab that reads “Belton ISD BOND ’22” in large bold letters near the top of the page under the district’s masthead. The tab has the slogan “Inspiring dreams. Empowering futures.” It connects to a website with bond information and includes photos of students.
The two superintendents said they and other staffers conducted dozens of bond presentations to the community.
“We’ve hosted more than 70 informational presentations, including at every BISD campus,” Smith said. “As superintendent, I did the majority of the bond presentations and had the help and support of the administrative team. Board members attended some of the public presentations and heard feedback at these events.”
Ott said his role as superintendent “is to engage and inform our community about every component of the bond proposal — from project scope, to tax impact, to demographic growth studies, to facilities master plans and any other significant data point relevant to the bond proposal.”
“It is also my role to be accessible whether in-person, email or phone,” Ott said. “I have personally conducted over 50 presentations all over the community — in our schools, churches, civic groups, personalized tours, businesses, parent meetings and smaller gatherings. … I honestly don’t know how many hours I have spent on my feet or on the phone all hours of the morning or night, but I do know that I find time for our citizens because that is an expectation of our parents and community members. It is a responsibility I take very seriously.”
Community engagement
School board members in both districts have attended bond presentations, the two superintendents said.
“TISD board members have attended all bond presentations, whether individually or as a full group,” Ott said. “They also attend various school activities, which allows for community accessibility. Board members interact with supporters, opposers and those unsure all the same — respectfully and professionally. TISD board members are citizens and taxpayers, and have a great rapport with our community. They do not engage on social media, and have always been open to in-person interactions and discussion at public meetings. … Board members reside within their districts and have very localized relationships and a great understanding of the schools in their neighborhoods, their residents and families.
“I believe that our school board’s transparency and accessibility has helped to better inform our citizens throughout this process,” Ott said.
In Belton ISD, “our board meetings follow policy and are conducted in a similar manner as other school districts around the state,” Smith said. “We always listen to the concerns of citizens.”
However, public comments at BISD meetings have been reduced by two minutes after policy changes were made following several disruptions by community members angry over COVID-19 mask guidelines during the pandemic.
“Prior to September 2021, public comments were five minutes,” Smith said. “Last fall, the board of trustees updated our policy on public comments to three minutes to better align with best practices used in other districts across the state.”
Bond communication outreach includes “our project brochures, project specific signage at campuses, a social media factual campaign and mailers to reach parents and our greater community,” Smith said.
The Bell County Republican Party executive committee opposes the Belton bond package, having unanimously approved a resolution last month that cites 16 bases for opposition, including items that alluded to Belton ISD’s desire to purchase more land, the scope of certain projects and the projected tax and debt burdens.
BISD trustee Suzanne M. McDonald, reached by phone Friday, said she couldn’t speak for other board members, but said those in the district have been “living with difficult issues during COVID.”
“It’s an emotional time,” she said.
The BISD bond process, Smith said, “will ultimately conclude with community voice through the election process.”
Early voting
Early voting continues Monday and Tuesday ahead of the Saturday election.
The county’s seven early voting locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Voters in Bell County are able to cast their ballots at any of the seven polling locations, regardless of if they live in that city or not.
Locations will include the Temple Independent School District Administration Building, 401 Santa Fe Way in Temple; the Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 E. Second Ave. in Belton; and the Salado Church of Christ, 217 N. Stagecoach Road in Salado. The Parks & Recreation Center in Harker Heights, 307 Miller’s Crossing, also will be used.
Killeen will have three polling locations: the Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive; the Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev. R.A. Abercrombie Drive; and the Senior Center at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop.
To cast a ballot in Texas, voters will need one of seven approved forms of photo identification.
The seven forms of photo identification approved in Texas are a state driver’s license, a Texas election ID certificate, a Texas handgun license, a U.S. citizenship certificate with a photo, a U.S. military ID card with a photo, a Texas personal ID card and a U.S. passport.