The Belton Area Chamber of Commerce announced the award winners for the Fourth of July Parade on Friday afternoon.
The popular parade, which draws thousands to the Bell County seat, consisted of 174 entries that included individuals, large groups, elected officials, businesses and non- profit organizations.
Chamber officials said not all entries were eligible or chose to be judged, but it was a difficult decision to select the best of the best.
“We were very pleased with the quality and diversity of the parade entries this year, and appreciate the way our community celebrated community connections,” Randy Pittenger, president and CEO of the chamber, said in a news release.
Awards were presented in the following categories:
- Best of Show (for-profit business): CGI
- Best of Show (nonprofit organization): SPJST
- Most Original/Best Use of Theme (for-profit business): CoryMPhotos
- Most Original/Best Use of Theme (nonprofit): Lone Star Santas
- Most Patriotic (for-profit business): Young’s Daughters Funeral Home
- Most Patriotic (nonprofit): House of Hope Outreach
- Best Youth Organization: Belton FFA
- Best Sports Team: Bell County Football Club
- Best Equestrian Unit: CenTex Saddle Club
- Best Walking or Marching Group: Lake Belton High School Stampede
“Our parade committee, volunteers, and city of Belton staff did a great job of planning and coordinating a massive logistics challenge to provide such a safe and enjoyable parade for participants and spectators alike,” Pittenger said.
Astound Broadband Powered by Grande was the parade awards sponsor this year.
Parade sponsors were CGI, ProStar Rental, Vista Real Estate, KCEN-TV, Cefco, H-E-B, Astound Broadband Powered by Grande, Baylor Scott & White, Covington Real Estate, Driving Hope of Texas, Huntington Learning Center, Oncor Electric Delivery, Temple College, Temple Technology Services, Electric Delivery, The Wood Group of Fairway Independent Mortgage, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and the city of Belton.