Two Belton ISD school board trustees easily won reelection to their respective seats Saturday, according to preliminary election results
Jeff Norwood, the school board president, retained his Area 1 BISD seat easily against two challengers, Dwayne Gossett, a former mayor of Morgan’s Point Resort, and Dave Choquette, a Moffat area resident.
With 100% of votes in, Norwood won with 54% of the voting, according to unofficial preliminary results. Gossett received about 37% while Choquette received about 8%, results show
Manuel Alcozer, the board’s secretary, overwhelming won reelection to the Area 5 seat against challenger Brandon Hall, according to preliminary figures.
With 83% of votes counted, Alcozer received 60% of the vote while Hall, who previously ran an unsuccessful Republican primary challenge against state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, in 2018, received about 40%.