Election 2022 Logo

Two Belton ISD school board trustees easily won reelection to their respective seats Saturday, according to preliminary election results

Jeff Norwood, the school board president, retained his Area 1 BISD seat easily against two challengers, Dwayne Gossett, a former mayor of Morgan’s Point Resort, and Dave Choquette, a Moffat area resident.

With 100% of votes in, Norwood won with 54% of the voting, according to unofficial preliminary results. Gossett received about 37% while Choquette received about 8%, results show

Manuel Alcozer, the board’s secretary, overwhelming won reelection to the Area 5 seat against challenger Brandon Hall, according to preliminary figures.

With 83% of votes counted, Alcozer received 60% of the vote while Hall, who previously ran an unsuccessful Republican primary challenge against state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, in 2018, received about 40%.