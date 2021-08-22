BELTON — “In the stock show industry we talk about our kids,” said former ag teacher Jennifer Shearrer of Pleasanton, a volunteer for the Cross 85 Lamb and Goat Clinic and Jackpot on Saturday and Sunday at the Bell County Expo Center.
“I’ve seen the difference in citizenship, leadership and responsibility in kids who show livestock,” she said.
Ranging from third graders to high schoolers, about 85 children participated in the Saturday clinic. They learned about showmanship, feed and nutrition, health care, equipment and facilities, “all that goes into raising a high quality livestock show animal,” she said.
The clinics prepare the youngsters for county and state livestock shows, she said.
“It’s all about how do we get these kids to be successful with their projects,” she said. “Basically we are teaching kids responsibility, sportsmanship and animal science through raising a project.”
About 250 children were expected for the Sunday jackpot, with a chance of winning prizes and money, she said. The Sunday turnout is larger, she said, because some of the children don’t need a clinic.
Cross 85 brings in industry experts for the clinic, she said. Adults also attend, so they can help their children, she said.
“For the kids themselves, we have high school and college age kids who have been successful in their show careers work in small groups with the clinic participants,” she said.
“We put them in a ring and physically coach them, how to handle the animal in the ring and how to train the animal so they show better,” she said.
Macie Wimbish, a junior at Midlothian Heritage High School, was one of the young coaches.
“I teach the kids with the goats,” she said. “I teach them how to show. I’ve been showing for eight years. I just love showing goats. I want to pass my knowledge to others.”
She lives on a farm near Waxahachie where the family has goats and a few cows. Her long range plans are to graduate from Texas A&M University with a major in nutrition. Ultimately, she said, she wants to be an orthodontist.
“I’m a born and raised Aggie,” she said.
She also coaches sheep owners, but only at the county level, she said. She usually coaches goat owners and makes clinics throughout west Texas, she said.
Hand placement and body placement are two important things she teaches the younger children.
“I usually tell them they need to have confidence in their showing and just enjoy it,” she said. “If they don’t like it they are not going to show well.”
The 85 Cross program is the best place to be, she said.
“You are learning so many things about organization and just real life in general,” she said. “Most of the kids that come from this program are going to be world leaders.”