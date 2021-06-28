Temple, the city that trains built.
It’s the hometown of Mean Joe Greene, Rip Torn, Sammy Baugh, astronaut Bernard Harris and a whole bunch of really good doctors. It’s a medical center, an agricultural community and a cultural melting pot. But most of all, it’s a train town.
Wooo! Wooo!
Temple was founded by the Gulf, Colorado & Santa Fe Railway Company on June 29, 1881.
“The rail company was building a new line from Galveston all the way to Fort Worth,” said Craig Ordner, a railroad archivist with Temple’s Railroad & Heritage Museum. “It needed a place along the way to provide services for railroad workers and equipment.”
According to Ordner, the Galveston-to-Fort Worth line likely would not have been built if it weren’t for a commercial rivalry between the cities of Galveston and Houston.
“In the late 1860s there was one line between Galveston and Houston,” Ordner said. “Galveston was the richest city in Texas and the port of entry and exit for the entire state.”
Yellow fever epidemics were common back then and breakouts would occur every few years. An especially bad breakout occurred in Galveston in 1867.
“State law gave counties the right to quarantine people and goods traveling from infected areas,” Ordner said. “Houston used this tactic to bar Galvestonians and their freight from passing through.”
“Whenever it was rumored that the fever had reappeared, Houston merchants would promptly have a quarantine declared on all passenger and freight traffic from Galveston,” he said.
Houston’s actions further isolated the island city and prevented Galveston merchants from selling their goods around the state — giving Bayou City merchants a tremendous benefit.
“This treatment caused a great deal of resentment, especially during cotton season,” Ordner said.
Galveston business leaders decided to build their own railroad and bypass Houston to reach the lucrative markets of Fort Worth and beyond. During a meeting in 1873, town leaders invested in a new company called the Gulf, Colorado & Santa Fe Railway — named for its point of origin and intended destinations, Ordner said.
Progress was slow, but eventually the line reached the heart of Texas.
The railroad company had cash to burn, and officials struck a deal with landowner Jonathan Ewing Moore. Moore sold 181 acres of his farm to the Santa Fe for $27 an acre, Ordner said. That was an astronomical price for land that had little access to water.
Santa Fe had the land, and they had a plan. According to an early edition of The Temple Times, the railroad company founded the town the same day it held an auction to sell the land.
Trains, taking advantage of the new Santa Fe line, departed from various points along the route with cars full of prospective buyers. The passengers had to pay for the tickets, but the cost was refunded if they purchased land in the new town, which by the way was named for Bernard Moore Temple, the Santa Fe supervisor who oversaw construction of the new line.
According to The Times, there was a party complete with spirits prior to the auction. Barbecue was gobbled up — and so were the lots on the auction block. When all the lots were sold, Mr. Moore and other farmers in the area stepped in and sold more of their private land for up to $300 a lot.
Within days, a town sprung from the prairie.
Most jobs in early Temple were railroad jobs, and in the 1880s, that line of work was cornered by men. They worked hard on the railroad all day, and at night it was time to play hard. To meet this need, someone opened a bar. Then another. Within a few months, 100 places like The Ruby and The Alamo filled the business district. Some just offered drinks, others offered a little more. Yep, Temple was a railroad town.
Temple’s streets in the early become so gooey that when it rained the mud would suck boots off a foot. Mix in a little whiskey with those muddy streets and you have Tanglefoot, a popular Temple nickname back in the day.
Others called the new town Ratsville, because of a rodent infestation. While the town was being built, people lived in tent neighborhoods and cooked outdoors. Trash disposal was in its infancy, and soon Temple had a vermin problem.
In 1883, a curious thing happened. A second railroad company — the Missouri, Kansas & Texas (the Katy) — built a line through Temple and crossed the Santa Fe tracks, Ordner said.
“Near the present-day Avenue H bridge the crossing railroad lines created a massive “X” and collisions became a concern,” he said.
A control tower — designated as Tower 24 by the Texas Railroad Commission — was built to direct train traffic through the interchange. The tower remained in service for decades by was retired after automatic switches were installed to make the junction safer. Both lines are still in use, but the names have changed. The Santa Fe line is now operated by Burlington Northern Santa Fe and the Katy is now a Union Pacific route.
In the late 1800s railroads continued to connect Temple to the rest of the state and by 1897 23 trains carrying passengers stopped in Temple.
Temple was changing. The arriving trains brought educated new residents and conveniences of a civilized world — books, china, crystal and kids.
The railroads continued to invest heavily in Temple, building a railroad hospital and helping the city establish a sewer system and a gas plant. An Interurban trolley car system connecting Temple and the Bell County seat of Belton also was built.
Santa Fe damned Bird Creek to create Lake Polk in what is now Sammons Golf Course. The park provided recreational opportunities, but more importantly it provided water for refilling steam engines on passing trains and water to serve the needs of the growing town.
Temple’s rail industry is directly related to the city’s other massive industry — health care.
The Gulf, Colorado & Santa Fe opened Temple’s first hospital in 1891 for its employees. The original frame structure was replaced by the present building in 1908. The railroad hospital brought together two surgeons who would revolutionize medicine in Texas and the entire South — Drs. Arthur Carroll Scott of Gainesville and Raleigh R. White of Cameron.
To expand medical care in Central Texas, the two physicians started their own hospital — Temple Sanitarium — in 1904, and the name changed to Scott & White in 1922. Santa Fe hospital merged with the much larger Scott & White in 1983.
Railroads still play a huge role in Temple today.
Burlington Northern Santa Fe is still a major player in the freight industry and teams with a much smaller rail company to serve the vast industrial areas of West Temple.
The Temple & Central Texas Railway operates more than 10 miles of rail line in Central Pointe Rail Park and provides rail-switching services to more than 50 customers over about 5,000 acres. The Temple & Central Texas connects local industrial areas to the BNSF rail yard in Temple.
Amtrak provides passenger service to and from Temple via the Texas Eagle six days a week. South-bound trains stop in Temple on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, while north-bound trains stop on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday.
Author’s note: This article is based on interviews, old newspaper reports and conversations with old-timers at V&M Drug Store in the 1970s. Big Frank told great stories, and everyone said they were true. I spent a lot of time there during the summer, and the gents filled my ears with awesome tales of Temple — the railroad town.