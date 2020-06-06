For the two top students graduating from Academy Independent School District this year, persistence, timeliness and determination were all factors in allowing them to stand on top.
Students Aubrey Fossett, 17, and Miriya Botz, 18, have now been named the top two students in their class at Academy High School out of the 105 people in the graduating class. Fossett, the class’s valedictorian, and Botz, the salutatorian, said they were excited to have earned the honor after all of their work.
Both students have been going to Academy schools since they were in kindergarten, having been friends since then as they went through 13 years of school together.
“Me and Aubrey have actually known each other and have been close friends since kindergarten,” Botz said. “It has been amazing to grow and learn together over the past 13 years, and when she became the top ranking student in our class I could not have been prouder. I am truly happy for her and all that she has accomplished.”
Fossett, the oldest of three children, graduated at the top of her class with a 5.16 GPA. She said keeping track of her assignments and not procrastinating was the key when balancing school work with playing sports all year.
Becoming the valedictorian became a goal of Fossett’s only after joining high school, with her now relieved after achieving her goal.
“(I feel) relief,” Fossett said. “I felt like all my hard work and effort over the last four years had finally paid off. It was amazing to see the final outcome of it all. It was not a goal once I entered high school, but after seeing my rank after the first two semesters I felt that it became a goal that I wanted to reach.”
Fossett was a member of the school’s Gifted and Talented Program and the National Honor Society.
Along with academics, Fossett enjoyed playing sports and was a member of the volleyball, basketball and track teams. She won a variety of awards in sports including being the District 19-3A Defensive MVP for basketball last season.
Fossett said her favorite memory during her time in school was also tied to sports, remembering her team’s victory over Grandview by one point in the area basketball playoffs her senior year.
“Sports have always been a big part of my life and being able to play them in high school has left me with so many memories, friendships, and experiences,” Fossett said. “Practice and games were always things for me to look forward to at the end of the day, no matter what had happened at school. I believe that I learned so many valuable life lessons from sports whether it be to always work hard, how to work well with others, to persevere, or how to take on challenges.”
After graduating, Fossett said she plans on attending the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor to get a degree in nursing. She said the university’s nursing program, its proximity to home and its alignment with her faith helped her decide which school to attend.
By going into nursing, Fossett said she hopes to make a difference in people’s lives daily while being there when they are in need.
Botz , who is the youngest in her family, closely followed the top student with a 5.12 GPA. Botz said that when she first found out she was ranked second in the class before graduating, she tried hard to maintain that rank.
“Since most of the top 10 percent (of the class) moved around so much through the years, I had no expectations or goals when it came to my rank,” Botz said. “I worked my hardest and did my best, so the fact that I was named my class’ salutatorian was a true honor.”
Botz was a member of the school’s Gifted and Talented Program, in addition to being a member of the National Honor Society and an officer in the group Health Occupation Students of America.
Botz also participated in University Interscholastic League competitions for literary criticism, science and copy editing. The school’s team, with Botz, won first place at the district and regional qualifiers in 2018 and 2019, with Botz individually taking third place both years.
In addition to academics, Botz was a member of the varsity track team and volunteered at McLane’s Children’s Hospital and the Ronald McDonald House as a member of the Church of the Redeemer.
Botz said she now plans on attending Texas A&M University to study biomedical sciences, a choice she made so she can later pick the field that she enjoys most. Currently she anticipates becoming an orthodontist but is keeping her options open to anything medical.
Botz said she will miss attending each of the Academy home football games, something she always attended while in school.
“My favorite memories, since it’s impossible to just choose one, from high school would probably be from any of the home football games — I never missed one,” Botz said. “There is something about standing with your peers, cheering on your team, and sharing the winning joy that is so exhilarating to experience. It’s something I will definitely miss.”