BELTON — A Morgan’s Point Resort man was arrested Sunday for allegedly robbing Walgreens, 100 Lake Road in Belton.
Joseph Riley Knowles, 22, was arrested by Belton Police Department after a robbery occurred at about 2:15 p.m.
Knowles was charged with robbery and possession of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams, both second-degree felonies. No bond was set by press time Tuesday.
Knowles was previously arrested for the Aug. 12, 2019, robbery of the CVS Pharmacy in Belton.
He handed a pharmacy employee a note and demanded prescription drugs.
Knowles was wanted on a warrant when he turned himself in for the CVS robbery. He was indicted in September 2019 for that robbery.