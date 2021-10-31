Bell County’s neighbors are fixing things up — preservation-wise.
Recent historical preservation efforts in Falls and Milam counties are creating renewed pride for its citizens. The efforts are more than bricks and mortar; the work involves historical research and — the challenge for all historic sites — fundraising.
Milam County
The Coffield House, 1203 W. Cameron Ave. in Rockdale, has been designated a Recorded Texas Historic Landmark from the Texas Historical Commission. The 1930s home with its distinctive petrified wood stone exterior is now the headquarters for the Rockdale Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center.
The Rockdale Chamber of Commerce and the Milam County Historical Commission will hold a Historic Marker Dedication Ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday on the Rockdale Chamber grounds. A reception will follow.
The Coffield House was originally owned by Hubert Hardison “Pete” Coffield (1894-1979) and his wife, the former Marjorie Prewitt (1900-1975). The Coffields were well-regarded in Milam County social circles. Coffield was a well-known Rockdale oil man and industrialist who also had significant holdings in cattle ranching and Houston real estate.
The Coffields’ frequent houseguests included members of the Texas Senate, the justices of the Texas Supreme Court, influential politicians and Dallas bankers. Despite their vast wealth, the Coffields maintained a modest lifestyle and remained in their original home.
Architectural historian Charles Garrett featured the Coffield House in his survey, “Stone-Tree Houses of Texas” by Charles Garrett (Rockstone Press, 2012) as one of a few remaining of its type in Texas. The property also features a decorative well and detached outbuilding, once a two-car garage. The Rockdale Chamber named the site Hogan-Hall in honor of Bill Hogan and Red Hall, whose leadership was instrumental in the re-chartering of the Rockdale Chamber of Commerce in 1952.
Meanwhile, in another part of Rockdale, progress continues on the effort to preserve and restore the 19th century Rockdale City Hall to its former glory — with 21st century conveniences.
The now-vacant 1895 historic landmark is undergoing complete renovation, including restoration of its distinctive bell tower and two turret caps in what city officials hope will spark further retail development in its downtown area. Once completed, the vacant landmark will be a home for restaurants, shops and offices as well as a centerpiece for the city’s downtown revitalization.
Vision Historic Preservation Foundation, a non-profit to lead fundraising efforts for the Rockdale project, recently received a $5,000 donation from Milam County Historical Commission. Vision Historic Preservation Foundation’s restoration project was selected by the Milam County Historical Commission because of the historical significance of the 1895 City Hall.
The funds were given to support Heritage Tourism projects.
Falls County
The 1939 Falls County Courthouse in Marlin was re-dedicated about two weeks ago after more than 20 years of planning and seeking money for renovations and upgrades. Falls County Judge Jay T. Elliot presided over the list of dignitaries, including Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott and Texas Historical Commission chairman John Nau III.
The grand celebration has been a long time coming.
Forty years after its initial construction, the courthouse was upgraded in the 1980s.
Time again took a toll on the edifice. Twenty years later, county officials again began renovations, including significant documentation to include in the National Register of Historic Places in 2000.
The 31,000-square-foot Art Moderne Falls Courthouse is small compared to other county courthouses, such as Bell County’s. Like many courthouses of its day, its sleek, well-crafted design features Austin shellstone and limestone with masonry interiors. Sharp-eyed visitors will notice the carved, stylized eagles in the stone above the east and west entries, located above the third-floor windows.
The courthouse is the fourth in Falls County history, replacing one completed in 1888, featuring a soaring clock tower, four-faced clock and late Victorian architectural motifs, such as parapets, throughout.
By the mid-1930s, the 51-year-old, three-story courthouse was deemed a safety hazard by the State Building Inspector in Austin, citing no structural reinforcements, cracked walls and crumbling brick. Added to its problems, it was a serious fire hazard with few escape routes.
Thanks to the federal Public Works Administration, a New Deal initiative launched in 1933 to build large-scale projects, work on a new courthouse began quickly in 1938 as the former courthouse was razed. The PWA provided a $103,000 grant, and Falls voters approved a $130,000 bond issue. The sleek building was the fifth in the county since its formation in 1850.
Dedication of the Falls Courthouse in 1940 gained statewide attention because the architecture veered from the classical form inspired by neo-Greco-Roman style popular in the previous century. Some architectural critics at the time were skeptical of the Falls modern design.
However, C.A. Price, architectural reporter for the Associated Press in 1940, defended the design. “This choice is room for debate, especially in Texas where architectural types should conform more closely to the deep south or Spanish traditions. The classic design may be accepted as at least a compromise to utility, because the square corners and flat rooms permit utilization of floor space that in southern types might be devoured in less useless purposes. In any event, the newest type court and county building is a forward step that may point the way to new beauty on the skyline of Texas.”
Over the years, the county could ill-afford to remodel or update its courthouse.
Virtually unchanged since its construction in 1939, the Falls County Courthouse retained a very high degree of integrity of setting, location, materials, workmanship, design, feeling and association, according to the National Register historical survey.
The current renovation makes it more user-friendly.