Ernest William Winkler

Ernest William Winkler (1875–1960), former director of the State Library and Archives Commission, grappled with Gov. Jim Ferguson who wanted the position for his political crony — a Presbyterian minister in Temple unqualified for the job. Ferguson’s move incited ire of academics and universities throughout the state.

More than a century ago, a caustic contretemps over control of the Texas State Library churned around a governor, a librarian, Temple’s fiery Methodist minister and a recalcitrant Presbyterian minister.

