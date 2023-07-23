More than a century ago, a caustic contretemps over control of the Texas State Library churned around a governor, a librarian, Temple’s fiery Methodist minister and a recalcitrant Presbyterian minister.
Gov. James Edward Ferguson’s battle in 1915 with the director of the Texas State Library and Archives Commission portended his nasty battle two years later with the University of Texas, which ultimately led to his impeachment.
The saga of the governor vs. the librarian is documented in historian Dan Utley’s essay in “The Story of Texas” (University of Texas Press, 2013), accounts in the Temple Daily Telegram, and histories of First Methodist and Christ Episcopal churches.
A Bell County native with deep Methodist roots, Ferguson (1871–1944) tried to upend the career of Ernest William Winkler (1875–1960), born in The Grove on the border of Coryell and Bell counties, and who also had deep Methodist roots.
Priding himself on being a common man unencumbered by high tone “book learning,” Ferguson had a captivating, folksy personality belying his skill as a slick political operator who glad-handed his way to elective victory.
Ferguson attended Salado College but was kicked out before graduation for “disobedience.” He studied law, practicing for a short time before switching his attention to banking and politics.
Winkler was scholarly, well-read with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in history from the University of Texas at Austin. After a brief foray as director of the newly established State Department of Agriculture, Winkler returned to the recently established Texas State Library and Archives Commission in 1909.
“Winkler grew in stature as an expert on Texas records,” Utley said. “There seemed to be no limits to his inquisitiveness and investigative determination.”
The State Library gained a significant identity and purpose. Winkler gathered, standardized and disseminated government information, while promoting local libraries and encouraging municipalities to assume responsibility and financial support of local public libraries. Respect for him and his work increased; so did the agency he directed.
Meanwhile, Winkler and his wife, the former Johanna Kuehne (1977-1964), and their five children were active members of University Methodist Church in Austin, where the Rev. Robert Pierce “Fighting Bob” Shuler (1880–1965) served as pastor since 1912.
Shuler, a firebrand prohibition advocate, had been pastor of Temple’s First Methodist Church before moving to Austin. During his tenure in Temple, Shuler clashed with Ferguson over Prohibition and other social issues. A political pragmatist, Ferguson declined to support anti-liquor measures but refused to support women’s suffrage. This prompted Shuler to question in an article in the Temple Daily Telegram whether Ferguson was “a true Christian.”
Embittered, the Fergusons left Shuler’s church in Temple and joined Christ Episcopal a block away.
As a state employee and a dedicated historian, Winkler avoided political talk and activism. By the time Ferguson won the governorship, he began a series of bureaucratic moves focused on rewarding his cronies while ignoring their credentials.
Among the “plums” was Winkler’s job at the State Library. Shuler, now at the Austin church, openly supported Ferguson’s opponent for governor and virulently attacked Ferguson from his Sunday morning pulpit and on rallies on the Capitol grounds.
Once inaugurated, Ferguson announced he would replace Winkler with the Rev. Allan Ferguson Cunningham (1877-1933), respected pastor of Temple’s First Presbyterian Church and no kin to the governor.
“Ferguson viewed Cunningham as an educated man, and, therefore, in his mind, qualified to be state librarian,” Utley said. Cunningham also had been a loyal Ferguson supporter and defender of the ecclesiastical anti-liquor dustups in Bell County.
Word spread like a blowtorch over straw among academics and universities, calling the governor’s action reckless and Cunningham unqualified. Baylor University’s library director said Winkler’s removal would be a deathblow to the library and academic freedom.
Finally, Winker met personally with the governor to save his job. As Winkler recalled, the governor told him, “You are the son of a farmer; you know what it costs to obtain an education. It was through the sacrifices of your father that you obtained an education. Now that you have an education and have occupied an important position, you have turned away from the teaching of your father and have gone off with the University (Methodist) Church crowd and supported (my opponent) and proclaimed that a man without a college education is not fit to hold office.”
Denying the accusations and declaring no fan of Shuler, Winkler felt he was guilty by ministerial association, Utley added. Ferguson had packed the State Library commission board with his cronies, who quickly approved Cunningham’s appointment. Ferguson proffered that Cunningham could serve as titular state librarian on weekdays while preaching on Sundays.
Winkler wrote to a friend, “the Vandals have invaded the State Library. … The governor does not believe in going hog wild over higher education nor in efficiency in the State Library, but he is a great believer in taking care of his political friends.”
After all the political machinations, Cunningham declined the appointment, citing his need to continue serving his Temple congregation.
Winkler’s allies found him a library position at the University of Texas, where he was later promoted to library director and eventually to a position as a full-time researcher and historian.
Two years later, the governor was impeached and removed from office for shenanigans involving the university.
Winkler and his wife are buried in simple graves in Bell County’s Moody-Leon Cemetery.
“His more public monument remains the impressive body of work he left to future generations of researchers who continue to consult his early foundational studies and bibliographies, ever appreciative of his range, detail and foresight,” Utley added.
