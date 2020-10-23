Call them candy cops.
Temple Police officers will distribute treats to costumed ghouls and goblins throughout the city on Oct. 31.
Officers will hand out candy to children they interact with during their shifts on Halloween, according to a news release from city spokeswoman Emily Parks.
“Many of our officers have been equipped with trunks full of candy, and we’re ready to have some Halloween fun,” Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said in the release. “We’re always looking for ways to engage with our community, and we hope officers can use this opportunity to continue building relationships.”
Officers will be wearing masks and using hand sanitizer when distributing candy, Parks said.
Safety guidelines — including social distancing — are urged during Halloween activities to avoid the spread of the coronavirus. Residents should wash hands before handling treats and stay at least six feet away from others unless wearing a mask.
Police recommend that children be accompanied by an adult and avoid walking in roadways during trick or treating. Use flashlights or glow sticks to maintain visibility. Always inspect candy prior to eating to ensure it was not tampered with, Parks said.
For those who prefer to safely distribute treats without direct contact, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control recommends giving out treats outdoors or setting up a station with individually bagged treats.