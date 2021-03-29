A group of Mexican-American Vietnam veterans who bonded over breakfast were subjects of an art exhibit that opened in Temple Monday.
Help Heal Veterans in Temple hosted an open house art exhibition Monday of 20 “Portraits from the Barrios,” an art exhibit by Vietnam veteran painter Franklin Mendez. The exhibit was part of the organization’s way to commemorate National Vietnam War Veterans Day on Monday.
Mendez, a Mexican-American veteran, painted the portraits of 20 members of his “barrio brothers” group that all served in Vietnam and came from barrios — Spanish for neighborhoods — all over the country.
Mendez said he was happy that members of the group, featured in the portraits, were able to make it to Temple Monday for the exhibit opening.
“This was a wonderful recognition for the veterans that I painted to come before the public and be recognized and thanked for their service on this holiday for Vietnam veterans,” Mendez said. “That was a great opportunity for me to see that they enjoyed that. It was really an outstanding day for them.”
The portraits are of members of Mendez’s group that meets and has breakfast occasionally in Austin over the past 12 years. The group, Mendez said, has no structure and is only a place of comradery where the veterans can come and be around fellow veterans.
Mendez said his breakfast group bonded together after returning from the service, dealing with the racism seen in the community until the passing of the Voting Rights Act in 1965.
“That was one of the commonalities of the group, returning back from our tours of duty and having to go through the struggle and discrimination that was taking place in the late 60s,” Mendez said. “We are all in our 70s so we all lived in that experience before the Civil Rights Act was enacted.”
Trish Alger, lead craft care specialist at Help Heal Veterans Temple office, said most of those that her organization serves are either Vietnam or Gulf War veterans as many of them are now retired and have time to come in.
Alger said having the portrait exhibition was important to honor all those who served as well as encourage other veterans to peruse arts or crafts.
“There is a connection with Vietnam veterans that you don’t see with a lot of other veterans,” Alger said. “So this was a great day to be able to honor them. (Mendez) talked about his art process has helped him with his post-traumatic stress disorder.”
Help Heal Veterans is an organization that aims to help veterans through arts and craft projects that they give out for free.
The crafts that the organization gives out, Alger said, have helped some veterans have things to do and keep them occupied and sober when they would have otherwise relapsed.
This was the second time that the pieces were displayed. The exhibit was first shown in Austin, where Mendez lives, on Veterans Day.
Alger said the exhibition will continue to be on display until Thursday at Help Heal Veterans, 819 S. Fifth St. in Temple, with anyone able to come in and receive a tour around the space.