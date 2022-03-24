BELTON — Repairs will begin Monday for a portion of the city’s popular creekside trail.
The city of Belton will close part of the Nolan Creek Hike and Bike Trail in Harris Community Park for two weeks as crews repair eroded portions of the trail sidewalk.
Construction will continue until April 11, weather permitting, the city said.
“The trail has held together pretty well,” city spokesman Paul Romer said, adding that the trial is sometimes submerged when overflow rains inundate Nolan Creek.
A detour will be established during construction.
“Some may prefer to walk on the grass to the creek side of the project, however, a detour will be established for those who wish to stay on hard services,” the city said in a social media post.
The trail construction area extends from near West Second Street to just past the Harris Community Park Splash Pad.
Trail users can walk around the construction area on existing roads by taking a connecting sidewalk to West Second Street to access North Alexander Street. Walk north on Alexander past Mount Zion United Methodist Church, the Harris Community Center and its parking area to access sidewalks that connect back to the Nolan Creek trail, Romer said.
Users can also walk on the grass around the construction, he said.
“Please continue to enjoy the trail, and look for detour signs soon showing an alternative route,” the city’s social media post said.