Bell County school districts welcomed students back to campus on Monday after a week-long spring break — a holiday that Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott was hopeful would rejuvenate his district.
“Schools are on the backstretch of completing another successful year, albeit under another set of pandemic conditions that began the year,” he said. “I know that students, families and staff are already ‘June tired’ at this point (but) my hope is that spring break gave everyone a chance to refuel.”
The fourth-year Temple ISD superintendent highlighted how that rest will be much-needed, as the remainder of the academic year is filled with celebrations, student-achievement ceremonies, testing and “other culminating activities.”
This week, events include an “Artworks” exhibit at the Cultural Activities Center beginning Friday and the Temple High School Theater Department’s bi-district UIL One-Act Play contest at 1 p.m. Thursday at Temple High School, 415 N. 31st. St., according to Temple ISD.
“For more information about this week’s bi-district contest, check out the www.ThespiansR.Us website,” the Temple ISD Theater Department said in a newsletter on Monday. “The full cast and production staff are listed on the information page. Temple is competing against Waco, Harker Heights, Midway, Waxahachie and Bryan. Three of the six schools will advance to the Area Contest on Saturday, April 2, at Midway ISD Performing Arts Center.”
Belton school district
In Belton ISD, events include a virtual community bond presentation via Zoom at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday via a Zoom link online at beltonisdbond.net/resources, and a dedication ceremony for the renaming of the batting cages at Lake Belton High School.
“The Lake Belton High School batting cages will be renamed the Jace Jefferson Memorial Batting Cages at a dedication ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday,” Belton ISD spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said in a news release. “The ceremony honors student-athlete Jace Jefferson, who died in 2016 of glioblastoma brain cancer. Jefferson attended High Point Elementary and North Belton Middle School and was slated to be a member of the class of 2023 at LBHS — the school’s first graduating class.”
With district schedules filled with a variety of events, Ott is ready to attend as many as he possibly can in Temple ISD.
“We will continue to celebrate and support our students, their families and our staff,” Ott said. “I want to encourage our parents and community to join us in supporting our kiddos and celebrating them in the near months.”