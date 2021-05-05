After seeing the appearance of one Brazilian variant case, Milam County announced Tuesday that it has seen three other COVID-19 variants among its active cases.
County Judge Steve Young said that of the nine active cases in the county they have seen one Brazilian variant, three cases of the United Kingdom variant, three cases of the wild variant and one of the Mexico variant. Young said this was all the more reason to get vaccinated.
County officials said they have seen 977 confirmed cases of the virus along with five hospitalizations and 48 deaths.
Young said the county has so far fully vaccinated 5,954 people, with 7,321 having so far gotten their first shot of the Moderna vaccine in the county.
“Recent studies show that the 100 million individuals who received the Moderna drug did not have a serious sickness and/or death in 99.99 percent of those who get fully vaccinated,” Young said. “To continue to wait is to ask for unnecessary problems.”
Lampasas County reported having eight active cases of the virus on Tuesday, for a total of 2,183, and currently having one hospitalization. The county has also seen 29 deaths from the virus and at least 4,266 people having been fully vaccinated.
Bell COVID-19 cases
Incidence rates of COVID-19 cases in Bell County went down slightly Wednesday, according to the county’s Public Health District.
The district reported that the county is now seeing an incidence rate of 64.8 cases per 100,000 people — with 235 active cases. This rate is slightly lower than Tuesday’s 68.6 cases per 100,000.
Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell, director of the district, said no new deaths had been reported, leaving the total at 430.
“Please stay safe and help us prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Robison-Chadwell said.
In total, the health district has seen 22,330 reported cases of the virus, with 21,665 having recovered from it so far.
School districts
Temple Independent School District saw one new case Wednesday on their seven day COVID-19 dashboard. The single case was located at Travis Science Academy.
Belton ISD had five active cases of the virus on their dashboard Wednesday. One case was located at Leon Heights Elementary, two at Belton Middle School, one at Belton High School and one at Lake Belton High School.
Killeen ISD reported Wednesday that it had 18 cases of the virus, 13 among students and five among staff, according to its seven day dashboard.
Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said his district continued not to have any new or active cases of the virus among students or staff.