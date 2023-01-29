A pregnant woman targeted in a Temple road rage attack while driving to work in 2021 may soon face her alleged attacker in court.
Angela Garcia-Martinez, 41, was indicted for a charge of assault of a pregnant person by a Bell County grand jury on Sept. 8, 2021. The third-degree felony is punishable by up 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
According to an arrest affidavit, Temple Police responded to the 6000 block of West Adams Avenue in West Temple on Aug. 2, 2021, to find the victim who told officers the attack started when a Fiat SUV almost collided with her vehicle.
“Victim advised that the suspect caught up to the victim at a red light and yelled for victim to exit her vehicle to fight,” the affidavit said. “Victim told suspect she was pregnant and to ‘leave her alone.’”
Garcia-Martinez apparently refused to leave the woman alone.
“I hope you and your baby die. Learn to drive,” was Garcia-Martinez’s response to the victim, according to the affidavit.
The suspect is accused of following the victim to work, where the pregnant woman was attacked.
“Victim proceeded to work and pulled into the parking lot. She then noticed the Fiat SUV in her employer’s parking lot, and the suspect rapidly approaching her vehicle,” the affidavit said. “Suspect, a Hispanic female with bright red hair, then opened the victim’s car door and began punching victim in the head and face with a closed fist.”
The victim told police she begged Garcia-Martinez to stop because she was pregnant. A passenger in the Fiat SUV also screamed at Garcia-Martinez to stop. The pregnant woman was checked by EMS and police obtained at least one photo of Garcia-Martinez from a bystander, according to the affidavit.
Police said they were able to track down Garcia-Martinez using pictures of the vehicle and social media.
Garcia-Martinez is set to appear at 9:15 a.m. today for a jury trial hearing in the 264th Judicial District Court at the Bell County Justice Center.