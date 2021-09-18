Two motorcyclists were wounded Friday night in a shooting off Interstate 35 in North Temple, police said Saturday morning.
At 10:57 p.m., Temple officers were dispatched to a shots-fired call on northbound I-35 north of Buc-ee's.
The motorcyclists were shot by someone in a vehicle while they were stopped on the side of the road, police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said in a news release.
The two victims were transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple with unknown injuries, she said.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area and seek alternative routes while police investigate the shooting.
No suspects have been identified, Arreguin said.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information can call the department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 254-298-5510 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.