Five Temple schools are saying no to haters.
The campuses — Cater, Hector P. Garcia, Jefferson, Kennedy-Powell and Scott elementary schools — each earned “No Place for Hate” designations from the Anti-Defamation League.
Banners — provided to school representatives at the Temple ISD school board meeting last week — will be displayed at the campuses.
“Temple ISD is proud of our campuses that earned the ‘No Place for Hate’ designation,” Dr. Emilio Olivares, coordinator of student intervention and response for TISD, said in a statement. “Each campus works hard to build a positive culture and to ensure the school is welcoming, safe and a place where all students can thrive.”
“The students work hard throughout the school on various activities to promote ‘No Hate’ and send a clear message that all students have a place to belong.”
The initiative provides schools and communities with an organizational framework for combating bias, bullying and hatred through long-term solutions to create and maintain a positive campus climate, the district said in a news release.
Superintendent Bobby Ott said the “No Place for Hate” designations are consistent with district values.
“No student or staff member is inferior or superior to one another,” Ott said. “We are all to be treated with kindness and respect as we go through the school system. I’m very proud of our campuses for going through this process.”
Schools qualify for the designation by completing each of the following steps: building inclusive and safe environments in which respect is the goal and all students can thrive; empowering students, faculty, administration and family members to take a stand against hate and bullying by incorporating new and existing programs under one powerful message; engaging schools and communities in at least three anti-bias activities per year and sending a clear, unified message that all students have a place to belong, according to the news release.
Each school provided awareness to bullying issues and instilled program values in students and staff members.