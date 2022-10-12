BELTON — The Bell County Master Gardeners turned 25 and kicked off a yearlong celebration at the Harris Community Center on Wednesday.
The celebration, attended by about 80 people, featured some of the earliest members talking about the story of the organization.
Ilene Miller, one of the founding members, could not attend in person, so she recorded video of her story that was played at the event. Miller spoke about one of their first projects at the Santa Fe Plaza in Temple.
“That whole area was just weeds and dead trees,” she said. “It was totally neglected for decades. We came in, cleaned it up, trimmed it, moved things around, and eventually, the city of Temple took it over.”
She said that collaborations with municipal entities allowed them to make projects happen.
Bell County Master Gardeners are volunteers who work with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service to improve gardening skills throughout the community, according to their website.
“Program objectives are implemented through the training of local volunteers known as Master Gardeners,” the site said. “We collaborate with the Extension to conduct youth and community education, establish and maintain demonstration gardens and provide a speakers bureau.”
Another member to speak about the Master Gardeners history was Charles Newsom, who became interested in the organization to help revitalize the garden of his church.
“I was working with the Belton Church of Christ, and my goal was to have their yard look something less like a cow pasture,” he said.
At the start, Newson said there was no money in the bank accounts, and they relied on initial donations from their board of directors and volunteers to begin their efforts.
“I was at a board of directors (meeting), and the only money in the bank was the $100 bills that were thrown down on the table by the board of directors,” he said. “I think we collected $1,200 that day. That was all the money we had. Everything that we did was done by volunteers, donations, and things of that nature.”
He continued with his tales of the organization’s growth before social media and technology were a part of daily life.
Retired Army Lt. Col. Bob Gordon also addressed the group about his time with the Master Gardeners.
Gordon said he joined by taking a class with the organization.
“We came here, and there were about 25 of us in the class,” he said. “We had absolutely nothing except one valuable asset. It was called ‘Ilene Miller.’ She is the momma of the Bell County Master Gardeners association. It has been a great ride. The people have been great.”